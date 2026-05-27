India's sweet biscuit exports are seeing a notable surge, signalling a growing global appetite for Indian processed foods. Indian biscuits are steadily finding space across geographies, from fast-expanding consumer markets in Africa to supermarket shelves in North America.
According to the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this momentum reflects not just rising demand but also stronger market access and deepening trade ties.
The latest export figures underline how value-added food items from India are gaining wider international recognition, with both traditional and emerging markets contributing to this upswing.
Record Exports For Indian Biscuits In FY 2025-26
India exported a record 344.2 thousand tonnes of sweet biscuits in the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant milestone for the sector. In value terms, exports reached USD 412.6 million during the same period, up from USD 180.6 million in FY 2020-21.
The Department of Commerce shared these developments in a recent post on X, highlighting the continued expansion of India's processed food exports.
India's sweet biscuit exports have reached a record high, reflecting sustained growth in value-added food exports and rising global demand for Indian products.
With expanding market access and growing consumer acceptance across regions, India's processed food sector continues to… pic.twitter.com/B4aPxYTr9k— Dept of Commerce, GoI (@DoC_GoI) May 26, 2026
Key Global Markets For Indian Biscuits
Indian sweet biscuits are currently exported to a wide range of destinations, spanning both developed and emerging economies. Key markets include:
- Kenya
- Cameroon
- Canada
- USA
- UAE
- UK
- Australia
This diverse list reflects India's growing footprint in the global food trade.
Indian sweet biscuits are steadily expanding their presence across global markets, reflecting growing demand for India's processed food products and stronger market access across regions.
From established economies to emerging destinations, the growing reach of Indian food… pic.twitter.com/3szDGUj2wq— Dept of Commerce, GoI (@DoC_GoI) May 26, 2026
Africa Emerges As A Major Growth Driver
Africa is fast becoming an important market for India's sweet biscuit exports. Countries across the continent are witnessing rising demand, supported by expanding urban populations and increasing consumption of packaged foods.
Kenya has emerged as the second-largest export destination for Indian sweet biscuits. Key African markets include:
- Benin
- Kenya
- Cameroon
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Senegal
- Mozambique
The growing presence of Indian biscuits in these countries highlights strengthening trade partnerships and deeper commercial engagement with emerging economies.
Africa is emerging as an important market for India's sweet biscuit exports, reflecting expanding trade partnerships and growing demand for Indian food products across fast-growing consumer economies.
The increasing presence of Indian sweet biscuits across African markets… pic.twitter.com/nNAzrzOgIa— Dept of Commerce, GoI (@DoC_GoI) May 26, 2026
"From established economies to emerging destinations, the growing reach of Indian food exports highlights India's expanding footprint in value-added trade and its continued integration with global consumer markets," notes the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Rising Demand For Indian Confectionery
The growth story is not limited to biscuits. Earlier, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal noted an increase in overseas demand for Indian toffees over the past decade. He highlighted export data in a post on X following a diplomatic moment where Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Click here for more insights on India's toffee exports.
The steady rise in exports underscores the sector's potential to expand further in the coming years.