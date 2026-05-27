India's sweet biscuit exports are seeing a notable surge, signalling a growing global appetite for Indian processed foods. Indian biscuits are steadily finding space across geographies, from fast-expanding consumer markets in Africa to supermarket shelves in North America.





According to the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this momentum reflects not just rising demand but also stronger market access and deepening trade ties.





The latest export figures underline how value-added food items from India are gaining wider international recognition, with both traditional and emerging markets contributing to this upswing.

Record Exports For Indian Biscuits In FY 2025-26

India exported a record 344.2 thousand tonnes of sweet biscuits in the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant milestone for the sector. In value terms, exports reached USD 412.6 million during the same period, up from USD 180.6 million in FY 2020-21.





The Department of Commerce shared these developments in a recent post on X, highlighting the continued expansion of India's processed food exports.





Key Global Markets For Indian Biscuits

Indian sweet biscuits are currently exported to a wide range of destinations, spanning both developed and emerging economies. Key markets include:

Kenya

Cameroon

Canada

USA

UAE

UK

Australia

This diverse list reflects India's growing footprint in the global food trade.





Africa Emerges As A Major Growth Driver

Africa is fast becoming an important market for India's sweet biscuit exports. Countries across the continent are witnessing rising demand, supported by expanding urban populations and increasing consumption of packaged foods.





Kenya has emerged as the second-largest export destination for Indian sweet biscuits. Key African markets include:

Benin

Kenya

Cameroon

Tanzania

Uganda

Senegal

Mozambique

The growing presence of Indian biscuits in these countries highlights strengthening trade partnerships and deeper commercial engagement with emerging economies.











"From established economies to emerging destinations, the growing reach of Indian food exports highlights India's expanding footprint in value-added trade and its continued integration with global consumer markets," notes the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rising Demand For Indian Confectionery

The growth story is not limited to biscuits. Earlier, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal noted an increase in overseas demand for Indian toffees over the past decade. He highlighted export data in a post on X following a diplomatic moment where Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Click here for more insights on India's toffee exports.





The steady rise in exports underscores the sector's potential to expand further in the coming years.