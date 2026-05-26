Nothing feels more refreshing on a hot summer afternoon than a chilled glass of homemade shikanji. This classic Indian lemonade tastes even better when made with freshly prepared shikanji masala. Instead of using packaged mixes, preparing the spice blend at home gives you better flavour, freshness, and full control over the ingredients. Homemade shikanji masala brings together tangy, spicy, and slightly salty flavours that instantly enhance the drink. The best part is that it requires only a few basic spices and very little effort. Whether you are serving guests, enjoying a cooling drink after a long day, or trying to stay hydrated in extreme heat, this simple homemade masala can turn plain lemonade into a refreshing summer favourite.

Benefits Of Drinking Shikanji In Summer

1. Keeps The Body Hydrated





Shikanji helps maintain hydration during hot weather and prevents tiredness caused by excessive sweating.

2. Supports Digestion





The spices used in shikanji masala, especially cumin and black salt, aid digestion and help reduce bloating.





3. Offers Instant Refreshment





A chilled glass of shikanji provides quick relief from the heat and leaves you feeling fresh and energised.





4. Rich In Vitamin C





Lemon juice is a good source of vitamin C, which supports immunity and helps the body stay active during summer.





5. Helps Beat Heat Exhaustion





The mix of salt, spices, and lemon helps restore lost minerals and keeps the body cool.





Also Read: Benefits Of Shikanji: India's Favourite Lemony Cool Drink

How To Make Shikanji Masala At Home

Making shikanji masala at home is quick and easy, using simple spices that are usually available in every kitchen. The masala can be prepared in just a few minutes and stored in an airtight container for weeks.





You can use this homemade mix whenever you want to make instant shikanji. Just add a spoonful to lemon water, mix well, and enjoy a refreshing drink anytime.





Ingredients

2 tablespoons roasted cumin powder

1 tablespoon black salt

1 tablespoon regular salt

1 tablespoon black pepper powder

1 tablespoon dry mint powder

1 teaspoon chaat masala

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon sugar powder

1/2 teaspoon citric acid powder (optional)

Step-by-Step Recipe To Make Shikanji Masala

Step 1: Roast The Cumin





Dry roast cumin seeds on a low flame until aromatic. Let them cool, then grind into a fine powder.





Step 2: Prepare The Spice Mix





Take a clean bowl and add roasted cumin powder, black salt, regular salt, black pepper, and dry mint powder.





Step 3: Add Extra Flavour





Mix in chaat masala, ginger powder, and sugar powder to balance the tangy and spicy flavours.





Step 4: Mix Well





Stir all the ingredients thoroughly so the spices blend evenly. This ensures a balanced taste.





Step 5: Store The Masala





Transfer the prepared masala into an airtight glass jar and store it in a cool, dry place to keep it fresh for longer.





Homemade shikanji masala is a simple and flavourful way to make your summer drinks more refreshing, tastier, and healthier using everyday kitchen ingredients.