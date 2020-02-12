Horn Okay Please Festival To Take Place This Weekend: Date, Venue, Ticket Price Details Inside 

Highlights Horn Okay Please Food Festival will commence on 14th February

One of Delhi's beloved food festivals Horn Okay Please is back. The three-day festival is all set to take place this weekend and would feature a range of food trucks and pop-up shops from all over the city. Bigwigs like Sitaram Diwan Chand, Keventers and Rolls King are also putting up their stall in the food festival, which would be hosted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium this year from 14th February 2020 to 16th February 2020. So, if you do not have any plans for this Valentine's weekend, fret not! You can unwind and indulge in an array of waffles, momos, fries, shakes, churros, chole bhature, kebabs, pizza and a lot more at the Horn Okay Please Food Festival.





Food Stalls To Look Forward at Horn Okay Please Festival 2020

Horn Okay Food Festival started out as a one-stop spot for the city's best food trucks in 2017. Over the years, it got many popular F&B brands to participate too. This year, you can grub at stalls of Gulshan Dhaba of Murthal Parantha fame, Lodhi Knights, Koyla Kebab, Bombay Food Factory, Sita Ram Choley Bhature, Rolls King, Woodbox Cafe, Nukkadwala, House of Sushi, Twisters India and more! There will be a whole lot of trendy desserts like unicorn and charcoal creams to rev up your Instagram feed.











To make sure you have the best day out, the festival will also be showcasing performances from home-grown brands, and a host of fun activities and experience.





Here are all the details you need to know About Horn Okay Please Festival

What: Horn Okay Please Festival 2020





Where: Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 2 (Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium, Violet Line and INA, Yellow Line)





Entry Tickets: INR 299-399 onwards; Free for kids up to 8 years





Timings: 12 pm - 10 pm









