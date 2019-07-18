Savour Hearty Italian Flavours At The Westin With Sardinian Food

The recently concluded Sardinian Food Festival at The Westin, Gurgaon was a delightful endeavour

Highlights Sardinian Food Festival was recently concluded at The Westin, Gurgaon

It was a delightful endeavour by Chef Marco Mureno and his team

Few Sardinian classics will continue to remain on the main menu

It wouldn't be very far-fetched to say that Italian food is the most well-known cuisine around the world. Pizzas, spaghetti, and gelatos have a fan following across the globe and why not. But there's more to Italian food than Pizza from Napoli and Risotto from Lombardy, and thank God for that! For instance, did you know that from Sardinia, a small Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, comes a classical dessert called Seadas, which is delicately flavoured with sweet cheese and honey? Or that Pecorino cheese, made from sheep's milk, is another specialty from the region?





The recently concluded Sardinian Food Festival at The Westin, Gurgaon was a delightful endeavour by Chef Marco Mureno and his team to bring forward some classics from this small island known for its robust, rustic flavours.





Here Are The Dishes I Enjoyed Most:

1. Gnocchetti Sardi Pasta With Pork Sausage, Pecorino Cheese, And Parsley





The Gnocchetti Sardi, (simply translated to the 'little Sardinian Gnocchi') is a popular pasta from Sardinia. It is a small gnocchi-shaped pasta type and is preferred around the island. What we tasted was the seashell-shaped pasta, but the simplicity of the dish is what was most impressive. Well-cooked and with crispy bacon on top, it tasted good.





(Also Read: 11 Best Vegetarian Pasta Recipes | Easy Vegetarian Pasta Recipes)

Chef Marco garnishing the dish for Sardinian Food Festival





2. Roasted Spring Chicken With Artichokes, Peas, And Mashed Potatoes

A juicy chicken main-course made tastier as a result of the crispy outer skin.





3. Zuppa D'Orzo

A mixed seafood soup with barley, onions, carrots, and celery would be my absolute top pick. It was quite flavourful and each ingredient came together so deliciously in the dish that I would go back to have this again.





(Also Read: How To Make The Perfect Pasta; 7 Expert Tips)





Head to this place for authentic Italian flavours





4. Seadas Con Meile Di Acacia

Chef Mureno told us how this is perhaps the oldest and amongst the most beloved desserts in Sardinia. It is a comfort dessert, that's as simple as it is delicate and tasty. Seadas is basically a baked or fried flour treat, filled with sweet Pecorino cheese and covered with honey. Ending a meal with something like this and homemade coffee liquor can be a great way to bring the curtains down on a hearty Italian meal.





(Also Read: Italians Want Americans To Stop Messing With Their Food; This Twitter Account Is Proof)





Some of these Sardinian classics will continue to remain on the main menu





The better news is that some of these Sardinian classics will continue to remain on the main menu, and given that the festival has been quite a success, it may even make a comeback.





About the Author:





Tanu Ganguly is a Content Specialist with over 18 years of experience in producing, directing and anchoring a variety of content for TV and digital. She worked with NDTV from 2000 till Jan 2019, and her last assignment with NDTV saw her heading the editorial and creative team at NDTV Food. During this phase, she introduced a series of successful changes in content strategy and style to maintain and bolster NDTV Food's leadership position in the food-content space in India. Tanu now runs Mishry.com - a review platform she founded in Jan 2019 exclusively for kitchen related products. Mishry.com is based in Gurgaon and aims to make shopping for cooking and dining needs better.







