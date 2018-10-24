NewMenuAlert: Hyatt Regency Delhi's Thai Food Festival Celebrates Delightful And Authentic Flavours

Highlights Hyatta Regency is hosting a 10-day Thai Food festival this month

Thai food has emerged as a truly global cuisine, loved by people across the world, and is one of the most prominent Asian cuisines. The flavours of Thai cuisine combine three out of the four basic tastes- sweet, sour and salty- and are pretty popular among Asian food lovers in India as well. Thai food lovers in Delhi have a new opportunity to taste authentic Thai cuisine, right here in the city, without having to travel thousands of miles to the country of its origin. Hyatt Regency Delhi is hosting a Thai Food Festival for 10 days from October 18, 2018 to October 28, 2018 and it promises to tingle your taste buds. Thai food lovers will get to experience food the way it is eaten at the source, all thanks to a menu crafted by Chef Supattra Bonsrang, from Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kochi. Bonsrang has been flown in especially to delight Delhi with bonafide Thai flavours imported to India, from her home in Yasothon province in Thailand.





The 10-day celebration of all things Thai will feature many known and relatively lesser known dishes from the cuisine. The Thai food menu is available at Hyatt Regency in Bhikaji Cama Place, during both lunch and dinner times and is a one-of-a-kind four course meal, with delectable delights like Fried Morning Glory Flower, Pomelo Salad With Crisp Shallots, Tom Yum and Tom Kha Soups, Pad Thai Noodles, Thai Fried Rice, Fried Prawns and Fried Tofu, etc. There are enough options to make the tummies of both vegetarians and non-vegetarians happy. For vegetarians, the Fried Morning Glory and Pomelo Salad are the best bets in starters. In mains, vegetarians can opt for either Pad Thai Noodles with long beans and kaffir lime or the Fried Rice with onions and cherry tomatoes, as both of them are exceptional.

Sticky rice with fresh mango at Hyatt Regency, Delhi

For non-vegetarians, the BBQ Chicken Salad with lime juice, spring onions and celery is a great appetiser option, while in the mains, there are options like Braised Pork with pok choy, pickled egg and tofu, a Seabass in Red Thai Curry as well as Fried Prawns. The prawns are especially great with the Seabass coming in a close second. Finally, for desserts, there are delightful options like lemongrass and tender coconut ice creams, chestnut and jackfruit dumplings in coconut cream and sticky rice with fresh mango. We particularly favoured the tender coconut ice-cream, every bite of which is flavourful and simply delightful. These delicious and authentic Thai dishes will be available at Café, Polo Lounge and Sidewalk at Hyatt Regency, Delhi.





Dates: 18th - 28th October, 2018





Timings: Lunch (12 pm to 3 pm), Dinner (7 pm to 11 pm)





Venue: Café, Polo Lounge & Sidewalk, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi







