Hot Pot Soups, Dim Sums And Asian Broths, Ni Hao's Revamped Menu Is Offering Something For Every Palate

From Dieter's Special to Hot Pot Soups and Asian Broths, you'll be spoilt for choice here.

Do you have a penchant for Asian cuisine? Or, do you just end up drooling by the mere mention of dim sums? If yes, then you've certainly come to the right place. To satiate the hunger pangs of Asian food lovers, Ni Hao at Radisson Hotel, Noida, has come up with a revamped menu with some of the most exotic dishes on offer. While Ni Hao's previous menu was itself so elaborate, they still thought of taking their food game a notch higher by introducing a plethora of Asian delights that suit almost every palate. From Dieter's Special to Hot Pot Soups and Asian Broths, you'll be spoilt for choice here.





Whether you're up for a substantial meal or just in for a drink or two with some bite-sized Asian nibbles, you'll be impressed with the variety on offer. We began our culinary journey by sampling Ni Hao Speciality Chimney Pot Soup, which is served piping hot in a specially designed chimney pot. The addition of tofu, Chinese cabbage, bok choy, button mushrooms, carrot and glass noodles, makes this soup super-comforting. If you're coming in a group of 5-6 people, then this is the perfect option to go for as its portion size is quite big. However, you can always ask the server to customise it and get a small portion as well.





Alternatively, non-vegetarians can go for Miso Chicken Soup, which is ideal for people who like more balanced flavours. Moving on to their dim sums selection, we ordered for an assorted basket of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dim sums. In the vegetarian section, our pick would be Broccoli and Water Chestnut dim sums, for their flavourful filling that had just the right crisp texture. Smoked Chicken dim sums caught our fancy from their non-veg section as the filling inside had a smoky and barbecued flavour that impressed us on so many levels.





Other than adding new dishes to their menu, Ni Hao has also focussed on the presentation of the various delights that deserves a special mention here. The Melted Cheese and Vegetable Spring Rolls were served doused in sweet chilli dip, which was poured inside a mini glass. The Pan-Fried Slit Chilli Chicken is an absolute non-vegetarian's delight for its high spice quotient that complements well the tender pieces of chicken.





While all the dishes were extremely tantalising to our taste buds, one dish managed to be the highlight of our meal. We're talking about Grilled Assorted Mushroom With Burnt Chilli. This mushroom recipe gets a double thumbs-up from us for all the right reasons. The burnt chilli adds a unique aroma and flavour to the dish, further making it dense in flavours.





There are quite a few additions in their Mains section as well. We paired together Baby Spinach, Mushrooms and Chilli Oil, Garlic Sauce with Hakka Noodles that made our dining experience wholesome and flavourful.





We ended our meal with moist and decadent Melting Chocolate Cake and paired it with Litchi Ice-Cream.





What: Ni Hao

Where: Radisson Noida, C Block, Sector 55, Noida

When: 12:30pm - 3pm, 7pm - 11:30pm

Cost For Two: INR 3,000







