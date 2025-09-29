If you've ever wandered through Connaught Place craving authentic South Indian flavours, chances are you've heard of Andhra Canteen. Known today as one of Delhi's most popular spots for Andhra-style thalis and spicy curries, its journey began not with a grand business plan, but with an unexpected crisis.

A Pandemic Turning Point

Photo Credit: Zomato

Like many businesses, Covid-19 changed everything for restaurateur Arjun Mahatta. Before Andhra Canteen, the space was home to Surahi, a restaurant that shut down during the first lockdown. "The owners in the middle of Covid decided to quit and shut down the restaurant as the overheads were becoming too much," recalls Mahatta.

At the same time, Mahatta's photography studio also came to a standstill. With no income and employees to support, the pressure was immense. "We were in the middle of a big crisis where we had no income for a long period of time and I had to find a way to keep paying my employees. You had to support the people who work for you," he shares.





From Crisis to Opportunity

Just when things seemed uncertain, opportunity came knocking. Andhra Bhawan near India Gate, famous for its canteen, wanted to expand its legacy into a more refined dining experience. That's when Andhra Canteen was born.





"We got talking in the middle of Covid and took a couple of months to get a business plan together. Then it took us about a year to change the interiors of the place and get permissions. By 2022, we were already set up and the whole business of Andhra Canteen took off," says Mahatta.

Why It Became a Favourite

Photo Credit: Zomato

Today, Andhra Canteen has grown into a food lover's paradise in the heart of Delhi. Its authentic Andhra thalis, fiery curries, and comforting meals quickly earned it a loyal customer base. The combination of traditional recipes with a fine-dining touch created something unique - a space that honours the legacy of Andhra Bhawan while offering a modern restaurant experience.

The Customer Experience

Step inside Andhra Canteen and you'll find bright interiors, quick service, and plates that overflow with flavour. From the famous Andhra chilli chicken to hearty vegetarian thalis served with ghee-laden rice, every dish is cooked with care. The pricing is reasonable, making it accessible for students, office-goers, and families alike. Diners often leave with not just full stomachs, but also the satisfaction of tasting home-style Andhra cooking right in the middle of Delhi.





A Success Born from Crisis

What started as a response to crisis has now become one of the capital's most-loved dining destinations. "It's been a couple of years and it's been a great growth story," Mahatta proudly notes.

From surviving a pandemic to serving packed thalis, Andhra Canteen is proof that sometimes the toughest challenges pave the way for the most rewarding journeys.