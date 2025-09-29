Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has built a reputation as someone with a deep love for the English language. He is widely known for his extensive vocabulary and his tendency to use words that most people rarely encounter in everyday conversation. Over the years, this has become something of a signature move for him, sparking both admiration and amusement among the public. His flair for language often comes across in his social media posts. Recently, one of his X posts went viral because of how beautifully he described a simple food item. It received so much interest online that Swiggy decided to respond with a special gesture.





How It All Started

Shashi Tharoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a post that claimed idli tastes like "steamed regret." This description of a beloved South Indian delight prompted him to rush to its defence in his own style. He wrote, "A truly great idli is a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream of the perfectibility of human civilisation. It's a sublime creation, a delicate, weightless morsel of rice and lentil, steamed to an ethereal fluffiness that melts on the tongue. With the right accompaniments, it is the culinary equivalent of a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore sangeet, a Husain painting, a Tendulkar century." Check out the full viral post and reactions here.

How Swiggy Reacted To The Viral Post

Swiggy didn't miss the chance to respond to a trending post on social media. The food delivery giant decided to send Shashi Tharoor delicious idlis after his awe-inspiring ode went viral. Swiggy shared a photo of its food delivery agents posing with the Congress MP while holding the packaged treats. The caption, written in Hindi, reflected a grand, elevated tone befitting a note for a wordsmith like Shashi Tharoor. Translated to English, it read, "It is a matter of extreme delight for us that we had the opportunity to serve Shri Tharoor Ji the region's finest idli. We hope that our team has succeeded in satisfying his taste buds and that these unparalleled marvels of culinary art have brought him to a state of supreme bliss."





