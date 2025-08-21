Ever wondered why your friend's sambhar tastes so different from yours? Or why your mother insists on roasting certain spices before grinding? That is where the magic of Indian cooking lies. The masala dabbas in our kitchens are not just spice mixes-they are glimpses of how the food map of India looks. From the fiery Kolhapuri Masala of Maharashtra to the delicate Panch Phoron of Bengal, each blend tells a story about its land, cuisine, and palate. They define how we cook, what we eat, and how we celebrate.





So, let us take you on a flavourful journey across India, exploring some of the iconic regional spice blends that define not just the dishes, but their identities. Ready to stir the pot? Grab your masala dabba and come along-this is going to be deliciously nostalgic.





7 Regional Masalas That Shape Indian Kitchens: A Culinary Journey Across States

1. Goda Masala - Maharashtra's Sweet-Spiced Signature

Goda masala is the heart of Maharashtrian cooking. It is more like a tradition, where families sun-dry the ingredients and grind them on stone slabs. It is the masala that speaks of patience, balance, and home.





The name goda means sweet, but it is not sugary. Instead, it is sweet in aroma and warmth. This masala is used in dishes like masale bhat, amti, and matki usal, giving them a deep, mellow flavour that is hard to replicate.





What goes into making goda masala?





To prepare this spice blend, you need:

coriander seeds

cumin

cinnamon

cloves

sesame seeds

dry coconut

dagad phool (stone flower)

niger seeds (optional)

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Bhaja Masala - Bengal's Toasted Whisper

Bhaja masala, or bhaja moshla, is Bengal's secret finishing touch. Unlike other masalas, it is dry-roasted and used at the end of cooking to add depth and aroma to dishes like alur dom, ghugni, and even chaat.





Bhaja masala is subtle. It does not overpower. It is the kind of masala that lets the vegetables speak while adding a warm, toasted note.





What goes into making bhaja masala?





Bhaja masala is a simple blend of dry-roasted:

cumin

coriander

fennel (optional)

dried red chillies

3. Sambhar Powder - South India's Tangy Backbone

Sambhar powder is the soul of South Indian kitchens. Whether you are in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, or Kerala, a bowl of sambhar is incomplete without this masala. And what makes it so unique is the fact that each household has its own version.





Some add coconut, others tweak the chilli ratio. But the essence remains-a balance of tang, spice, and aroma.





What goes into a sambhar powder blend?





The must-have ingredients in a sambhar powder mix are:

coriander seeds

chana dal

urad dal

fenugreek (methi)

dried red chillies

black pepper

curry leaves

asafoetida (hing)

4. Bafat Masala - Mangalore's Coastal Kick

Bafat masala is bold, spicy, and deeply aromatic. It is robust and fiery-perfect for slow-cooked meats and rich gravies.





The masala reflects Portuguese influence and coastal ingredients, and is a staple in Mangalorean Catholic cuisine, especially in dishes like pork bafat, chicken sukka, and seafood curries.





What goes into making bafat masala?





The ingredients that add to the uniqueness of the spice are:

coriander seeds

cumin

black pepper

cloves

cinnamon

dried red chillies

star anise

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Panch Phoron - Eastern India's Whole-Spice Wonder

Panch phoron means "five spices" and is used whole, not ground. It is a staple in Bengali, Odia, and Assamese cooking, especially in dishes like shukto, aloo posto, and dal.





All you need to do is temper panch phoron in hot oil and let the spice mix release a burst of aroma, giving Eastern Indian cooking its unique character.





How to make panch phoron at home?





It is super simple. Just mix equal parts of:

whole cumin

fennel

mustard seeds

fenugreek

nigella seeds (kalonji)

6. Chettinad Masala - Tamil Nadu's Fiery Star

Chettinad masala is not for the faint-hearted. It is bold, spicy, and packed with over 20 ingredients. Developed by the Chettiars of Tamil Nadu, it is a celebration of trade, travel, and taste.





It incorporates spices from across the world and showcases Tamil Nadu's rich culinary heritage. Intense, layered, and unforgettable, this masala is used in dishes like Chettinad chicken, fish curry, and mushroom masala.





What goes into Chettinad masala?





To make the spice blend, you need:

star anise

kalpasi

marathi mokku

cinnamon

cloves

bay leaves

black pepper

red chillies

7. Saoji Masala - Vidarbha's Fiery Secret

Saoji masala is not for the faint-hearted. It is bold, intense, and unapologetically spicy-a true reflection of Vidarbha's culinary spirit.





Traditionally used in Nagpur's Saoji-style mutton and chicken curries, this masala is known for its deep colour, rich aroma, and complex layering of heat and flavour.





Saoji cuisine is rustic and robust, often cooked in small eateries called "Saoji joints" that serve fiery meat curries with minimal garnish but maximum punch. The masala is a labour of love, involving slow roasting and grinding of a wide variety of spices-sometimes up to 30 in number.





What goes into making Saoji masala?





To prepare this spice blend, you need:

coriander seeds

cumin

black pepper

dry coconut

poppy seeds

sesame seeds

cloves

cinnamon

bay leaves

stone flower (dagad phool)

onion and garlic paste

cashew (optional, for richness)

dried red chillies

turmeric

fennel seeds

Photo Credit: iStock

Why These Masalas Matter: More Than Just Spice

These masalas are not mere blends of spices-they are edible heirlooms, passed down through generations, shaped by geography, memory, and migration. Each one carries the scent of a grandmother's kitchen, the rhythm of local markets, and the pulse of festivals and everyday meals.

In a world rushing toward convenience and fusion, these regional masalas remind us to pause, roast, grind, and savour. So, the next time you open your masala dabba, take a moment. You are not just cooking-you are continuing a story passed down through generations.