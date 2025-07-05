By the time you finish reading this, you might start craving a bowl of creamy, tomato-rich chicken tikka masala, and that is entirely the point. But as you swirl a chunk of naan through that sunset-orange sauce, have you ever stopped to ask: Where did this dish actually come from? Is it truly Indian? In the pantheon of global comfort foods, few dishes have sparked as much debate, devotion, and delicious confusion as chicken tikka masala. Popularly known as CTM for decades now, it is a staple among British curry-house regulars. Experts have declared it a symbol of modern multicultural Britain. Even pubs in Yorkshire serve it over chips. Yet, most Indians back home might raise an eyebrow when someone says, "That's not really Indian, you know."





In this article, we take a deep dive into the fascinating, flavour-packed journey of this beloved curry -from its alleged invention in a rainy Scottish kitchen to its triumphant return to Indian menus.





All About Chicken Tikka Masala:

At first glance, chicken tikka masala seems like a natural extension of Indian culinary tradition. After all, it begins with chicken tikka - boneless chunks of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted in a tandoor. But the masala, that rich, creamy, tomato-based gravy, is where the story takes a sharp turn.





Unlike traditional Indian curries, which often rely on slow-cooked onions, whole spices, and regional techniques, chicken tikka masala's sauce is smoother, sweeter, and more uniform. It is a dish engineered for comfort not complexity, heat, or excess spice.

The CTM Origin Story:

The most widely accepted tale of chicken tikka masala's birth places it in Glasgow, Scotland, sometime in the 1970s. According to food historians, when a customer at the Shish Mahal restaurant in Scotland, complained that his chicken tikka was too dry, chef Ali Ahmed Aslam allegedly improvised a sauce using canned tomato soup, cream, and spices to appease the diner. The result? A dish that would go on to become a national obsession.





But like all great origin stories, this one has its fair share of competing theories. Some historians argue the dish evolved gradually in Bangladeshi-run curry houses across the United Kingdom, where chefs adapted Indian recipes to suit British palates. Others trace its roots to butter chicken from Delhi, suggesting that tikka masala is a British remix of a Punjabi classic.





Regardless of who first stirred the pot, one thing is clear: chicken tikka masala was born out of cultural negotiation.





From Curry-House Staple To British Icon:

By the early 2000s, chicken tikka masala had become so entrenched in British food culture that then Foreign Secretary Robin Cook famously declared it "a true British national dish," reports the Guardian. He called it "a perfect illustration of the way Britain absorbs and adapts external influences."





Indeed, its popularity soared alongside the rise of the British curry house. These restaurants, often run by Bangladeshi immigrants, became culinary lifelines for post-war Britain, offering exotic flavours at affordable prices. Today, reportedly, it is estimated that over 23 million portions of chicken tikka masala are consumed annually in the United Kingdom. Supermarkets sell ready-meal versions, and the dish has even found a home in pubs and pop culture alike.

Chicken Tikka Masala's Way Back To India:

Over the past two decades, CTM has made its way back to India, but this time as a foreign import. Restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, and beyond now serve their own versions, often labelled 'British-style curry' or 'Angrezi tikka masala'.





For chefs here, it is a chance to reinterpret a relocated creation through a local lens, adding more heat, swapping cream for cashew paste, or pairing it with regional breads like kulcha or roomali roti.





Bottom Line: A Dish That Defies Borders

Chicken tikka masala is the perfect example of what happens when a centuries-old cuisine meets a new audience and evolves in unexpected ways. The next time you dip a piece of naan into that luscious orange gravy, remember: you are not just eating a curry, you are tasting a slice of history.





And if all this CTM conversation has left you hungry, here's a recipe to help you recreate it at home. Enjoy your meal!