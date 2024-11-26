A kitchen is like a mini wonderland-where all the magic happens and our food comes to life. It goes without saying that certain ingredients and utensils are essential to make this happen. While some items are common to kitchens around the world, Indian kitchens have their own unique elements. Here, you'll find things you may not spot in any other kitchen across the globe. These special items add a distinct charm to our kitchens, setting them apart. From the iconic masala dabba to the ubiquitous polythene bags and more, here are six things that scream 'desi' in almost every Indian kitchen.

Here Are 6 Things You'll Find In Every Desi Kitchen:

1. A Polythene Bag Containing Multiple Others

A desi kitchen always has a large polythene bag hanging in some corner, containing multiple smaller ones. Indians have a knack for collecting extra items, so we make sure not to throw away those extra plastic bags. After all, who knows when you might need one?

Photo Credit: Getty



2. A Box Full Of Rubber Bands

Speaking of collecting extra items, rubber bands are another favourite in Indian kitchens. Most of us have a dedicated box or dabba filled with multiple colourful rubber bands. The more, the better. After all, we need them to tie our namkeen and biscuit packets.

Photo Credit: Getty

3. Crockery Specially Reserved For Guests

We've all done this at some point-reserved special crockery for guests instead of using it ourselves. Let's just say, it's an Indian thing (and we're not guilty of it). You'll often find a cupboard or drawer filled with those exquisite crockery sets, tucked away for special occasions.

Photo Credit: Getty

4. Takeaway Containers Filled With Leftovers

Is your kitchen truly desi if you don't have leftovers in takeaway containers? An ice cream box filled with dal and a pickle jar containing sweet chutney-that's how we store our leftovers. It's almost like a mini surprise every time we open one to see what's inside.

Photo Credit: Getty

5. An Old Steel Masala Dabba

A masala dabba is a must-have in any desi kitchen. It safeguards our treasured spices, keeping them fresh for a long time. Every household has a dedicated round steel dabba that is passed down through generations. It's something you're truly proud of and hold dear.

6. How Can We Forget The Roti Casserole?

Most of us cook roti on a daily basis. And where does that roti go once it's off the tawa? Into a casserole! We are all familiar with the round casserole that we carefully line with checked-pattern cloth napkins to keep our rotis soft and fluffy.





Is there any other desi thing we missed out on? Tell us in the comments below!