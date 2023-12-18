Puli or Tagi Puli is a popular cookie recipe from Ladakh. "Tagi" is a generic term used for puris and rotis; and "puli" means small pieces. Locals in Ladakh prepare these cookies at home in the morning and enjoy them with jam or butter, paired with a cup of hot tea or coffee. "Since this form of bread can also be enjoyed cold, people often carry it when they are travelling and later eat it with tea or even add some spices to it," Danish Din, a hotelier, shares with NDTV Food. "You can eat it warm or cold, depending on your choice. If you keep this bread in a hot case or wrapped in a cloth, it can be eaten for over two to three days and will not develop any foul smell or get bad in that time."





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Ladakhi Stew For A Soothing Supper





Tagi Puli is shaped like a Chocolate Cookie. If you do not have a friend from Ladakh or have never been to the place, it could be tricky to find this snack elsewhere. Curious foodies can attempt to make this cookie at home. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients You Need To Bake Tagi Puli

1 Tbsp Baking powder

1 Tbsp Oil

3/4 Cup Pure cow milk

1 Cup Wheat flour

1/2 Cup White or brown sugar

1/4 Cup Egg wash or yoghurt

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Bake Tagi Puli | Tagi Puli Step-By-Step Recipe

Here is how to bake and enjoy Tagi Puli from the comfort of your home:

Add baking powder and oil to the wheat flour in a wide container. Mix sugar in the milk and then slowly pour the milk into the flour mix while kneading to form a dough. Let the dough rest for 20 minutes. Once the dough is ready, take out small portions and roll them into a ball. Now slightly press them to achieve the desired round shape. Alternatively, you can roll out the dough and then use a cookie cutter. Using a knife, mark horizontal and vertical lines on the cookie dough to achieve the look of this cookie. You can also use a cookie stamp to add a design on top. Brush some egg wash on the top of the cookies. For vegetarians, you can also use yoghurt. Arrange these cookies on a baking tray and pop them in a preheated oven at 130 degrees for 30 minutes. Once baked, serve with a cup of tea or coffee.

You can also add variants to the recipe by adding salt or dry fruits, based on your taste.

Tagi Puli And Tagi Khambir: Popular Breads From Ladakh

Tagi Puli is a smaller version of Tagi Khambir, which is also known as Ladakhi bread. It is made using whole wheat flour, salt, sugar, and activated yeast. "Khambir is a thicker version of bread or roti," adds Danish Din. "It is also similar to Pita bread as there is a pocket inside. One side of the bread is thicker and the other is thinner. It gets puffed inside and we get it more burnt so that it looks more crispier from both sides. Pita bread is in the colour of flour only but this becomes more like a thicker version of Chapati-roti."





Also Read: Beyond Momos: The Flavourful Guide to Ladakh Food (Ladakhi Cuisine)





While Tagi Khambir is also eaten for breakfast, the hotelier adds that nowadays some restaurants and fast-food places are using it as a pocket or sandwich bread, stuffing it with salad, Nutella, eggs or chicken.





Have you ever tried foods from the Ladakhi cuisine? Tell us in the comments section.