If you have jumped onto the millet bandwagon, thanks to all the chatter about their superfood status, you are not alone. These traditional grains have made a comeback in a big way, showing up in everything from hearty breakfast bowls to gourmet restaurant menus. But do not let their wholesome image fool you. Cooking millets at home is not as straightforward as boiling rice. Each variety of millet behaves differently, and if you do not treat them right, you are either looking at a pot of gluey khichdi or stubborn, undercooked grains. So, before you swear off millets for good and retreat to your comfort bowl of basmati rice, here are five millet cooking mistakes that you should absolutely avoid.





Here Are The Top 5 Millet Cooking Mistakes That Affect Taste And Texture:

1. Do Not Skip Washing Your Millets

One of the most basic and most overlooked millet cooking mistakes is improper washing. Many millets arrive with dust, fine grit, and even small stones clinging to them. If you do not rinse them thoroughly, you will end up with an unpleasant muddy aftertaste - or worse, a surprise crunch that is not meant to be there. To clean them properly, rinse your millets under running water until the water turns clear. Some people also soak them for 10-15 minutes beforehand to loosen any remaining debris and to help improve the final texture of the cooked dish.

2. Get The Water Ratio Right

Millets are not one-size-fits-all when it comes to water. Each type - whether foxtail, bajra, jowar or kodo - requires a specific water-to-grain ratio. Unlike rice, where one rule mostly works across the board, millets need more careful calibration.





Too little water? You will get chewy, half-cooked grains. Too much? Prepare for paste. A general starting point is 2 cups of water for 1 cup of millet but always check the instructions on the packet. Even the brand can make a difference.

3. Avoid Cooking On High Heat

We understand. You are hungry and in a rush. But cranking the flame all the way up is a rookie mistake. Millets cooked on high heat tend to burn at the bottom and stay uncooked on top, thanks to rapid evaporation.





The correct approach is to bring the water and millet to a boil, then immediately reduce to a low simmer and cover the pot. This gentle cooking method allows the grains to absorb water gradually and cook evenly, without turning sticky or lumpy.

4. Let Your Millets Rest After Cooking

Just like rice and quinoa, millets need a little time to rest after cooking. Fluffing them up straight off the stove may sound efficient, but it breaks the grains and leads to an unappealing mush.





Once your millet is fully cooked, switch off the flame and let it sit, covered, for at least 5 to 7 minutes. This brief resting period helps the steam redistribute and allows the grains to settle and firm up, making them easier to fluff without creating a sticky mess.





5. Toast Millets Before Cooking For Better Taste

Want to take your millet dish from basic to brilliant? Toast your millets in a dry pan for a few minutes before adding water. This one extra step deepens their nutty aroma, enhances the earthy flavour, and prevents the grains from clumping together during cooking.





Roasting them for 3-4 minutes brings out a rich, toasted character and gives your final dish more visual and textural appeal. It is an easy way to level up your everyday millet routine.





