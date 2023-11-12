Festivals are all about good food, new clothes, meet-greet sessions and a lot of gossip. It's not uncommon for folks to go a tad overboard on the festive spirits, enjoying the moment with a bit too much merriment. However, the morning after often tells a different tale, with some waking up to the not-so-festive companion: a hangover. The festive spirit might linger, but the pounding headache and regrettable dance moves from the night before serve as a gentle reminder to savour the celebrations in moderation.





Drinking alcohol can lead to hangovers for several reasons. Alcohol disrupts sleep and messes with our body clocks, making a hangover feel like jet lag. It can also trigger migraines in some people, adding to the discomfort. Hangovers kick in as alcohol levels in the blood drop, with the worst symptoms when levels hit zero. Interestingly, it's not just about how much you drink - light and moderate drinkers might feel hangovers more than heavy drinkers. Family history plays a role too, with those prone to alcoholism experiencing more severe hangovers, potentially leading to problematic drinking habits as they try to relieve symptoms.





Handling a Diwali hangover requires a bit of strategic planning. Here's a guide to help you navigate the festivities without waking up to a post-Diwali headache:

Before Drinking

Hydration Is Key: Start your day well-hydrated. Alternating alcoholic drinks with water can prevent dehydration.

Eat Well: Consume a hearty meal before hitting the drinks. Foods rich in fats and proteins can slow down alcohol absorption.

Know Your Limits: Pace yourself. Diwali is about enjoyment, not a race to empty the bar.

During Drinking

Stay Hydrated: Sip on water between alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated and minimize the chances of a hangover.

Choose Wisely: Opt for lighter drinks and avoid excessive sugary mixers. Studies indicate that clear spirits like vodka and gin are associated with fewer hangovers compared to their darker counterparts like whiskey, red wine, and tequila. While both clear and dark liquors share ethanol as the primary alcohol, the darker ones also harbor chemically linked compounds known as congeners, including methanol. Although the body's enzymes process both ethanol and methanol, the metabolites of methanol are particularly toxic, potentially leading to more severe hangovers, according to Harvard Health.

Photo Credit: iStock

After Drinking

Hydrate Again: Before hitting the hay, drink a glass of water to counter alcohol's dehydrating effects.

Snack Smart: Have a light snack with complex carbohydrates and proteins to stabilize blood sugar levels.

Coconut Water: This natural electrolyte-rich drink can help replenish lost fluids.

Rest: Ensure you get a good night's sleep to aid the body in its recovery.

Morning After Remedies: Try natural remedies like ginger tea or a bit of honey to soothe the stomach. While caffeine may not possess anti-hangover abilities, its stimulating properties can help in combating grogginess.

Remember, moderation is key. Enjoy Diwali responsibly, so the celebrations leave behind only fond memories and not a throbbing headache.