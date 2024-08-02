Crispy and spicy bhindi is a treat for the taste buds. As a favourite vegetable for many, bhindi is a quick dish, with each Indian household having its unique recipe. From Kurkuri Bhindi to Andhra Style Bhindi, Achari Bhindi, and Masala Bhindi, these variations pair deliciously with roti and paratha. But the challenge lies in the slimy texture that often shows up when prepping and cutting bhindi. It's not just about the texture; the taste can be affected too. So, here are some tips to get that perfect bhindi without the slime.





Here Are 6 Easy Ways To Cut Okra Without The Slime:

1. How to Wash Okra (Bhindi)

Don't wash okra just before you start cooking. Give it a good rinse under running water a few hours ahead. Let it sit in a sieve to drain all the water out completely.

2. Pat Dry

Once washed, pat the okra dry using a kitchen towel. Extra moisture can make the okra sticky while cooking. So, make sure to dry it thoroughly.





3. Cut in Equal Sizes

For a consistent texture, slice the okra evenly. If you're cutting it lengthwise, split each one into four parts. This helps the okra cook uniformly.





4. Cut the Edges

Don't forget to chop off both ends of the okra. The tips are usually hard and can affect the texture.





5. Lemon on the Knife

While chopping, you might notice slime coming out. To handle this, rub some lemon on your knife before cutting.





6. Add Curd or Lemon Juice

If the okra still feels sticky while cooking, mix in a bit of lemon juice or curd. This not only prevents stickiness but also enhances the flavour.





Next time you're making bhindi, try these tips and say goodbye to the slime. Enjoy your perfectly cooked bhindi!