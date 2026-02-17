Brinjal, also known as aubergine, is a popular vegetable used in many Indian dishes, especially roasted baingan bharta. Its smoky flavour and soft texture make it a household favourite. But one common issue people face is finding worms inside the vegetable. You may bring home a fresh-looking aubergine, begin preparing it, and suddenly spot a worm while cleaning or cutting it. This can be disappointing and often leads people to avoid using baingan altogether. The good news is that a few simple checks can help you avoid this problem before cooking.

Why Brinjals Often Have Worms (And Why Checking Matters)

Many of us roast the whole aubergine directly on the flame for baingan bharta. It may look perfect from the outside, but once roasted and opened, a worm might appear inside. This means the entire vegetable must be thrown away, wasting time, ingredients, and effort. Such experiences even make some people stop enjoying baingan bharta. However, if you inspect the vegetable properly beforehand, you can cook without worry and avoid unnecessary waste.





Here Are Easy Ways To Check Brinjal (Baingan)

Method 1: Cut Lengthwise and Check

Wash the brinjal thoroughly and place it on a cutting board. Cut it lengthwise into four equal parts. Look closely at the inner flesh. Worms usually leave small holes, dark spots, or visible larvae. If everything looks fresh and clean, you can continue cooking. Brush a thin layer of oil on all sides and roast it evenly over the flame or in an oven. This method saves time and ensures you don't roast a spoiled aubergine.

Method 2: Slice into Round Pieces

Another way is to slice the brinjal into round pieces. This allows you to see each section clearly. Check every slice for tiny holes or damaged patches. If only a small area is affected, cut it off and use the rest. After checking, heat a little oil in a pan and roast the slices until soft. You can then mash them to prepare flavourful baingan bharta.





Other Useful Ways to Check for Worms

1. Physical Inspection





Look closely at the outer skin. Avoid brinjals with small holes, cuts, or soft spots. Choose ones that feel firm and shiny.





2. Tap Test





Tap the brinjal gently. A healthy one feels firm and gives a solid sound. If it feels too light or hollow, it may be damaged inside.





3. Salt-Water Soak





After cutting, soak the pieces in salt water for 10-15 minutes. If tiny worms are present, they may come out. This also helps clean the vegetable properly.





Important Note





If the brinjal is badly spoiled, too soft, has a foul smell, or contains many worms, do not use it. It's safer to discard it and choose a fresh one.