Let's be honest. Most of us default to store-bought mayonnaise or butter when making sandwiches. Not because they're the best options, but because they're convenient. But here's what you need to know: those jars in your fridge contain preservatives, artificial flavours, and ingredient lists that read like chemistry textbooks. And homemade spreads? They're not just healthier. They're better tasting, surprisingly easy, and take less than 10 minutes to make. We're talking fresh herb pesto that makes your kitchen smell like an Italian restaurant. Creamy hummus that costs ₹30 to make versus ₹200 for store-bought. Tangy yoghurt spreads that actually contain probiotics instead of just claiming to. Whether you're packing lunch for work, making after-school snacks for kids, or hosting brunch, these spreads transform boring sandwiches into something people actually want to eat. No fancy equipment needed, just a blender or food processor. No obscure ingredients, everything's available at your local grocery store or kirana. And most importantly, no complicated techniques. Just blend, season, and spread. Ready to upgrade your sandwich game?





1. Classic Basil Pesto: The Italian Favourite

Time: 5 minutes | Makes: 1 cup

Fresh basil pesto is one of those spreads that makes you wonder why anyone buys the jarred version. When you make it at home, the basil's bright, almost minty flavour shines through instead of being dulled by preservatives. The garlic adds punch, the nuts bring creamy richness, and the Parmesan ties everything together with its salty, umami depth. The result is a vibrant green spread that smells like summer and tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen, even though you spent five minutes. It's perfect for those days when you want your sandwich to taste gourmet without any actual effort.





Ingredients:

2 cups fresh basil leaves (packed)

½ cup olive oil

⅓ cup pine nuts (or cashews/walnuts for budget-friendly)

3 cloves garlic

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Add basil, nuts, and garlic to the food processor. Pulse 5-7 times until roughly chopped. With the processor running, slowly drizzle in olive oil through the feed tube. Add Parmesan, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth. That's it.





Pro Tips:

Toast the nuts first in a dry pan for 2 minutes—deeper flavour

Mix with cream cheese for a milder, creamier spread

Use half basil, half spinach if basil is expensive

Store in fridge with a thin layer of olive oil on top (prevents browning), lasts 7 days

Uses:

Grilled chicken sandwiches, caprese sandwiches, veggie wraps, or mix into pasta

2. Quick Hummus: The Protein-Packed Spread

Time: 7 minutes | Makes: 1.5 cups





Store-bought hummus costs ₹200 for a tiny tub and somehow tastes nothing like the real thing. Homemade hummus costs ₹30 and tastes like what you'd get in a good Mediterranean restaurant. It's creamy, nutty from the tahini, slightly tangy from the lemon, and has that earthy chickpea flavour that's both comforting and sophisticated. The texture should be silky smooth, almost like whipped butter, making it perfect for spreading thick on bread without tearing it. Plus, chickpeas bring protein and fibre, so you're actually eating something nutritious while enjoying what feels like an indulgent spread.





Ingredients:

1 can (400g) chickpeas, drained (save the liquid)

3 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic

Juice of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons reserved chickpea liquid (for consistency)

Method:

Rinse chickpeas. Add everything to the blender. Blend until smooth, adding chickpea liquid gradually until you reach the desired consistency. Taste and adjust salt/lemon.





Pro Tips:

Peel chickpeas for ultra-smooth hummus (time-consuming but worth it for special occasions)

Add roasted red peppers for red pepper hummus

Add beetroot for pink beetroot hummus

Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle paprika before serving

Uses:

Veggie sandwiches, falafel wraps, and a dip with vegetables

3. Herbed Yogurt Spread: The Healthy Choice

Time: 5 minutes | Makes: 1 cup





This is what happens when you take hung curd and make it interesting. The fresh herbs bring brightness and aroma, the garlic adds depth without overpowering, and the lemon juice gives it that tangy kick that wakes up your taste buds. It's cooling, refreshing, and somehow tastes fancy despite being ridiculously simple. The texture is thick and creamy, almost like cream cheese but lighter and with actual probiotics that are good for your gut. This is the spread you make when you want something that feels healthy but doesn't taste like a sacrifice. It works beautifully with both Indian and Western sandwiches, proving its versatility.





Ingredients:

1 cup hung curd (Greek yoghurt)

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Method:

Mix everything in a bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes for flavours to develop (or use immediately if in a rush).





Pro Tips:

Use hung curd, not regular yoghurt (too watery)

Add grated cucumber for a tzatziki-style spread

Add chaat masala for an Indian twist

Mix with mayo (equal parts) for a richer version

Uses:

Chicken wraps, veggie sandwiches, grilled fish sandwiches

4. Avocado Spread: The Creamy Favourite

Time: 3 minutes | Makes: ¾ cup





Avocado spread is what millennials made famous for good reason. When you mash a ripe avocado, it becomes this impossibly creamy, buttery spread that's rich without being heavy. The natural oils in avocado give it that luxurious mouthfeel, while the slight nuttiness of the fruit itself creates depth. Add garlic for savouriness, lemon to brighten it up and prevent browning, and you've got something that tastes decadent but is actually packed with healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins. It's the kind of spread that makes even plain toast feel like a treat. The bright green colour doesn't hurt either—it makes your sandwich look like it belongs on an Instagram food account.





Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Optional: chilli flakes, coriander

Method:

Mash avocado with a fork. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Done.





Pro Tips:

Choose ripe avocados (yield to gentle pressure)

Add lemon juice immediately to prevent browning

For guacamole version: add chopped tomatoes, onions, and coriander

For a creamier spread: mix with cream cheese

Uses:

Toast, egg sandwiches, veggie wraps, BLT sandwiches





5. Sun-Dried Tomato Spread: The Flavour Bomb

Time: 5 minutes | Makes: 1 cup





Sun-dried tomatoes are tomatoes that had all their water removed, which means all their flavour has been concentrated into these intense, sweet-tart, slightly chewy bits of tomato goodness. When you blend them into a spread, you get this deep, complex, umami-rich paste that tastes like you simmered tomatoes for hours when you actually just opened a jar and pressed a button. The cream cheese or hung curd softens the intensity and makes it spreadable, while the basil adds freshness to balance the concentrated tomato flavour. This spread is bold; a little goes a long way. It's the one you make when you want your sandwich to have serious flavour personality.





Ingredients:

¾ cup sun-dried tomatoes (oil-packed)

¼ cup cream cheese or hung curd

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Drain sun-dried tomatoes (save oil). Blend everything until smooth. If too thick, add reserved oil.





Pro Tips:

Oil-packed tomatoes are softer and blend more easily

Add pine nuts for extra richness

Mix with regular mayo for a milder version

Add chilli flakes for a spicy kick

Uses:

Turkey sandwiches, panini, grilled cheese, crackers

6. Chipotle Mayo: The Spicy Favourite

Time: 2 minutes | Makes: ¾ cup





Sometimes you want heat without pain, smokiness without overwhelming spice, and creaminess that ties it all together. That's chipotle mayo. The chipotle brings smoky, earthy heat that builds gradually rather than hitting you all at once. The mayonnaise mellows everything out and makes it spreadable, while the lime juice adds brightness that cuts through the richness. It's the spread you make when regular mayo feels boring, but you don't want to go full hot sauce. The best part? It takes literally two minutes. Mix, taste, adjust, done. Perfect for when you want your sandwich to have a bit of kick without requiring actual cooking skills.





Ingredients:

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chipotle paste (or 1 tablespoon regular chilli paste)

1 teaspoon lime juice

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of salt

Method:

Mix everything. That's literally it.





Pro Tips:

Start with less Chipotle, add more to taste

Add honey for a sweet-spicy version

Mix with sour cream or yoghurt for a lighter version

Add smoked paprika for extra smokiness

Uses:

Chicken wraps, fish tacos, veggie burgers, quesadillas

7. Cashew Cream Cheese: The Vegan Wonder

Time: 10 minutes (including soaking) | Makes: 1 cup





This spread proves that vegan doesn't mean compromising on texture or flavour. When you blend soaked cashews until completely smooth, they transform into something remarkably similar to cream cheese, rich, creamy, tangy, and spreadable. The lemon juice provides the tanginess you expect from dairy cream cheese, while the nutritional yeast (if you use it) adds a subtle cheesy, umami depth. The result is a spread that's lighter than dairy cream cheese but just as satisfying, and it works equally well on bagels, in wraps, or as a base for other flavoured spreads. Plus, it's packed with healthy fats and protein from the cashews.





Ingredients:

1 cup cashews (soaked in hot water for 10 minutes)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional, adds cheesy flavour)

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons water (for consistency)

Method:

Drain cashews. Blend with all ingredients until completely smooth. Add water gradually for the desired consistency.





Pro Tips:

Soak cashews in boiling water for faster results

Add herbs (chives, dill) for a flavoured version

Add smoked paprika for a smoky flavour

Refrigerate overnight to thicken further

Uses:

Bagels, toast, veggie wraps, and cream cheese alternative

General Pro Tips for All Spreads

Storage: Store in airtight glass containers in the fridge. Most last 5-7 days.

Final Thoughts

Making sandwich spreads at home isn't about being a food snob. It's about eating better without spending more time or money. That jar of store-bought mayo costs ₹200 and contains ingredients you can't pronounce. Homemade hummus costs ₹30 and takes 7 minutes. Store-bought pesto costs ₹300 for a tiny jar. The homemade version costs ₹80 and tastes fresher. Plus, you control everything: salt levels, spice, consistency, and ingredients. Whether you're meal-prepping for the week, making school lunches, or hosting friends, these spreads prove that homemade doesn't mean complicated. Just better. So next time you reach for that mayo jar, pause. Blend some basil into pesto instead. Your sandwiches and your body will thank you.