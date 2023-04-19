Losing weight is a goal we all strive towards. We try out various diet regimes and fitness routines to keep our weight in check and maintain a healthy body and mind. Some diet plans work excellently for us and end up becoming the catalyst in reducing weight successfully in a short span of time. Others show results but these are often not long-lasting enough. The moment we resume our usual eating habits and give up the diet regime, the weight bounces back and brings us back to square one. So, is it possible to lose weight and not gain it back? Yes, definitely. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shed some light on this subject and here's all you need to know about it.





What Is Sustainable Weight Loss?

Sustainable weight loss means losing weight in a way that you don't gain it back. Thus, the idea is to focus on lifestyle changes and healthy eating patterns instead of crash diets or fitness fads. This will ensure that the weight stays off and does not bounce back to the previous level.

Is It Possible To Lose Weight And Not Gain It Back?

Yes, it is definitely possible to avoid the 'yo-yo' effect of weight loss. You can surely lose weight and not gain it back with the right kind of lifestyle and diet interventions. This is exactly what sustainable weight loss is all about - to ensure that the loss stays intact and does not return. This should be true whether you follow a healthy diet or your usual eating patterns.





Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains How To Lose Weight And Not Gain It Back

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a video explaining all about sustainable weight loss and the reason our weight returns after we resume normal eating after a diet. She said that we often make the mistake of cutting out certain food groups from our diet, and once we resume them, the weight immediately comes back. "A lot of people lose weight. Not even 20% of that population is able to keep off that weight," said Diwekar in the video. This can take anywhere between 3 weeks to 2 months, as per the celebrity nutritionist.





So, how should we go about losing weight sustainably in a healthy manner? Is it possible to aim for weight loss that sustains for a longer period of time and does not return? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that slow and steady weight loss is the perfect way to make it last in the longer run. She said that ideally, we should aim for a weight loss of 5 to 10% over a period of one year. So, if your weight is 70kgs, you should try to lose only 3.5kgs to 7kgs in the period of one year. This way, your weight loss will be healthy and it will not return very easily even after you give up your diet.





Watch the full video by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar here:



