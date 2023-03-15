What is the key element to attaining a healthy lifestyle? A well-balanced diet, of course. But, this is not all. Eating the right kind of food at the right time and most importantly in the right quantity may help you go a long way. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is running a 12-week fitness project on Instagram, recently shared the 10th guideline in her plan - “eat your meals in the right proportions.” As per the health expert, you should maintain a 3:2:1 ratio between “grains: dal/sabzi: pickle/salad/curd.” Wondering why? Eating food in a state of balance is the only way to get out of the diet cycle and stay fit for the rest of your lives without depriving yourself of the goodness of food. “The answer therefore, lies in the right proportion, not portion,” she added.





What is the right proportion then? Rujuta Diwekar explained that it is the “timeless method of eating meals” which in a way allows for the absorption of maximum nutrients, enhances the taste and even looks visually appealing to our eyes. And this method of eating, across all regions and cultures, uses the following proportions –

The quantity of grains like rice or roti or millet in your plate should be 50 percent. It should be followed by 35 percent of dal and sabzi (and meat if non-veg). The remaining 15% should be papad/ pickle/ salad/ curd, etc. From easy digestion to putting a full stop to constipation, bloating, and even acidity, there are a bunch of health benefits linked to eating food in right proportions. Check it out here:

What are the benefits of eating food in the right proportion? According to Rujuta Diwekar:

Proportionate eating puts an end to dieting and deprivation. Builds diet diversity as a default. Appeals to all senses. Right proportion meal improves digestion and assimilation of nutrients. Puts an end to constipation, bloating, and even acidity. It also improves excretion. It improves satiety and results in you feeling light and energetic. Good skin and hair health are also by-products of eating in proportion.

So, next time you are in doubt about how you should go about eating your meals, take notes from Rujuta Diwekar!