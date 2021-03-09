Summers are knocking on our doors yet again, as we welcome the hot, sultry days with open arms. With the warm summer months comes the urge to drink and drink some more - be it fresh juices, sherbets, lemonades, mojitos or flavoured iced teas. It is so important to stay hydrated in the summer so that the body can compensate for the loss of water through sweat. There are some summer drinks that are synonymous with the season such as squash. A common feature of many Indian households is a bottle of sherbet or squash stored, ready to be prepared and consumed in a matter of minutes. What if we told you that you could actually make lemon squash at home? Bid adieu to the store-brought squashes, as we have found an idyllic recipe for a 3-ingredient lemon squash for hot summer days.

Lemon squash is a delicious sugary syrup which can be made into a summer drink.

Lemon squash is basically a sugary, sweet syrup with a lemon flavour. It is poured into a glass in a small quantity and then diluted with chilled water and ice cubes. The tangy, zesty lemon flavour makes a delicious drink which is a coolant and a thirst-quencher rolled into one. Just a sip of the lemon squash catapults us to our childhood days. The practice of making squash at home was quite commonplace in the old days, however, with time it has slowly died down. This easy 3-ingredient lemon squash recipe is a must-try this summer! It's simple, quick and absolutely delicious.

How To Make 3-Ingredient Lemon Squash | Easy Homemade Lemon Squash Recipe

The homemade lemon squash recipe requires just three ingredients - lemon juice, water and sugar. The first step is to dissolve the sugar in water. This can be done by leaving the mixture for several days to dissolve naturally, or else using a boiling process which is faster. Once sugar and water are dissolved, add lemon juice and store the squash in airtight bottles. Voila! Your delicious homemade 3-ingredient lemon squash is ready.

So, treat your family to this delightful homemade lemon squash recipe. We promise you'll be making another batch very soon!