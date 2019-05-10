7 Best Summer Drinks Recipes | Refreshing Summer Drinks Recipes

Summer Drinks Recipe: Try the best of our summer drinks recipes to stay hydrated this season.

Summer Drinks Recipes: With the summer season beginning to take over us, we can feel the temperature soaring higher than ever with each passing day. In the earlier days, summer was all about month-long holidays spent at the backyard of grandmother's place with the afternoons spent under a mango tree. As we grew, that began to change and, of course, today it is all about sipping a store-bought mango juice in our air-conditioned offices to fuel ourselves. Summer season might be our favourite season for all the memories it has but it comes with a whole set of health issues, including fatigue, gastrointestinal problems, sweating, etc. and to counter it all, staying hydrated is of primary importance.





In the sweltering heat our body tends to lose water at a rapid pace due to sweating and it needs to be constantly fuelled. While nothing quenches like water does, summers are the best time to load up on many refreshing beverages that would not only quench your thirst but also rejuvenate the body instantly. How about loading up on summer drinks packed with fresh fruits and herbs along with spices that would keep your body in check? Let's look at the best of fresh summer drinks recipes that you can prepare at home to beat the scorching heat.







7 Best Summer Drinks Recipes To Prepare At Home:

Made with an absolute favourite raw mango and blended with cumin, mint leaves, black salt and a pinch of sugar, aam panna is a delightful drink to relish in the hot season. Summer season is all about this bright, luscious fruit that is loved by both kids and adults, alike. Sweet and tangy, aam panna takes the love for mangoes a notch higher.





Summers are the time for fresh chilled drinks that beat the heat, and there's nothing better than Aam Panna to refresh our body.

A popular, traditional Indian drink, chaas (buttermilk) is an amazing curd-based drink that can instantly cool down the body. Besides balancing the body temperature, it is known to have digestive benefits and the addition spices such as cumin only enhances it further. From 'mor' in Tamil Nadu, 'mooru' in Kerala, 'majige' in Kannada and Telugu to 'ghol' in West Bengal, chaas or buttermilk is popular across the country.





One of the most favourite of the famous Indian traditional drinks!

Another summer fruit that is loved by one and all is watermelon. With various health benefits, including weight loss, eating watermelon in summers will keep you hydrated and energised. Along with the goodness of basil leaves, this summer drink recipe is great to prepare fresh at home to keep the summer heat at bay.





Watermelon cooler is the perfect drink to enjoy in the summer season.

When it comes to refreshing summer drinks, how can we ever forget the good old lemonade? It is the perfect go-to summer delight that literally anyone can prepare at home without much hassle. Loaded with the goodness of vitamin C, this lemonade has the delectable flavour of rose syrup along with the refreshing mint leaves. Who can deny this pretty, tempting and mouth-watering pink lemonade?





(Also Read: 5 Shades Of Lemonade: Add A Twist To Your Lemonade With These 5 Quirky Recipes)





A refreshing and easy drink to load up on in summers.

Summer is loaded with different fruits that are amazingly nutritious and simply delicious! Plum (aloobukhara) is one of the summer fruits, which is both tasteful and healthy. Sweet and tarty, plum is loaded with benefits, from improving digestion to maintaining electrolyte balance. It is used in various ways, from jams, pickles to juices and beverages. Here is a refreshing plum drink, loaded with the goodness of milk, made with just two ingredients ready to cool your body down on a hot summer day.





Perfect drink to rejuvenate!

As the name suggests, jal jeera is made with cumin, or jeera, as its basic ingredient, which along with refreshing mint leaves makes for a great drink during the summer months. Jaljeera has a host of digestive and healing properties due to its ingredients. The mint leaves help in keeping acidity and bloating at bay, while cumin may help with weight loss. It is a super easy summer drink recipe to prepare at home within a few minutes.





(Also Read: 5 Best Indian Drinks Recipes | Easy Indian Drinks Recipes)





A refreshing drink bursting with pungent flavours.

A wonderful way to beat the summer heat and make maximum use of the amazing vegetable that is cucumber, virgin cucumber cooler is a delightful summer drink that will keep you fresh and hydrated all day long. And the best part is that it can be prepared within 10 minutes! With the tangy and citrusy lemon hint along with fizz of soda and refreshing mint or basil, this can be the perfect cooler to hydrate.





Use the favourite summer veggie to make a refreshing mocktail.

Sweaty, dull summers would definitely brighten up with these super refreshing summer drinks. So, which of these drinks are you going to try first? Do let us know in the comments section below.







