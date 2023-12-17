Kachori, the name alone sparks cravings that are hard to resist! Originating from the royal land of Rajasthan, this delightful snack has conquered taste buds across the nation. While traditionally paired with a steaming hot potato curry, some regions take it to the next level by serving it with a side of green chutney, sweet chutney, or kadhi. The versatility of Kachori doesn't stop there; dive into the world of Masala Kachori, Onion Kachori, and Matar Kachori, where each bite is a burst of flavours. Whether it's breakfast, tea time, or the grandeur of weddings, Kachori is a showstopper for any occasion!

Now, if you're a Kachori enthusiast, we've got a game-changing recipe for you - introducing the heavenly Moong Dal Kachori made with a twist! In this version, we've swapped the regular flour with wheat flour, a healthier alternative that doesn't compromise on the crispy goodness. Worried it won't match up to the traditional one? Fear not! This Atta Moong Dal Kachori is here to prove you wrong, thanks to a stellar recipe shared by the culinary maestro, Chef Parul, on her YouTube channel, Cook with Parul. And, just to sprinkle some extra magic, we've got some crispy tips for you!

Here Are 4 Easy Tips To Make Aata Moong Dal Kachori:

Ghee Goodness : Amp up the crispiness by adding a dash of ghee to the Kachori mix.

: Amp up the crispiness by adding a dash of ghee to the Kachori mix. Drain the Drama: Ensure your lentils are well-drained by placing them on a sieve after soaking.

Ensure your lentils are well-drained by placing them on a sieve after soaking. Coarse is Cool: Don't go for the fine grind - keep those pulses slightly coarse for that perfect texture.

Don't go for the fine grind - keep those pulses slightly coarse for that perfect texture. Gram Flour Galore: Add gram flour to the dal mixture; it works wonders in absorbing excess water.

Add gram flour to the dal mixture; it works wonders in absorbing excess water. Chill Out: Let the Kachori mixture cool completely before you embark on the stuffing adventure.

Let the Kachori mixture cool completely before you embark on the stuffing adventure. Easy on the Flame: Fry your Kachoris on a low flame for that golden, crispy perfection.

How To Make Aata Moong Dal Kachori Magic

Dough Delight: Mix flour, celery, salt, and ghee to create a soft dough. Set it aside for the magic to happen.

Mix flour, celery, salt, and ghee to create a soft dough. Set it aside for the magic to happen. Lentil Lovin': Coarsely grind the lentils for that hearty Kachori filling.

Coarsely grind the lentils for that hearty Kachori filling. Spice It Up : Blend coriander, red chilli, fennel, and cumin to create a spice blend that will elevate your Kachori game.

: Blend coriander, red chilli, fennel, and cumin to create a spice blend that will elevate your Kachori game. Cooking Symphony: Heat oil, add asafoetida, ground masala, gram flour, and the star - the mung dal mixture. Fry till it's a symphony of flavours. Let it cool.

Heat oil, add asafoetida, ground masala, gram flour, and the star - the mung dal mixture. Fry till it's a symphony of flavours. Let it cool. Assembly Act: Roll a ball of dough, stuff it with the mung dal mixture, seal it, and press gently. It's showtime.

Roll a ball of dough, stuff it with the mung dal mixture, seal it, and press gently. It's showtime. Fry & Feast: On a low flame, fry those kachoris till they achieve the pinnacle of crispiness. Serve them hot with a side of sweet chutney.

Ready to dazzle your family with this delightful Kachori on weekends? Your taste buds are in for a treat!