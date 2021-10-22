An ideal Indian meal usually consists of dal, chawal, roti, a sabzi and salad. But despite this variety, our meal may seem to be incomplete without achar. Whether you indulge in aam ka achar, neembu ka achar or even a mixed vegetable achar, there is no end to what all we can add to our plates and amp up our meals. However, even though we love this one small dish so much, many of us always buy jars full of it from the market but never make it at home. The reason being that making an achar from scratch can require lots of ingredients and can turn out to be an extensive task. But what if we told you that you can quickly whip a delicious achar from just minimum ingredients and time? Well, if this has caught your attention, then here we bring you a delicious four-ingredient instant adrak achar that you can make in just 15 minutes!





Health Benefits Of Ginger

Most of us use ginger to add extra flavour to our food. But this one ingredient also has many health benefits that aid us. Check them out:

If you're having stomach problems, ginger can soothe the pain. It may act by breaking up and eliminating gas that has accumulated in your intestines.

Ginger also helps in improving digestion. Have it before meals, it can assist your stomach by emptying it.

This ingredient has also been associated with decreasing LDL cholesterol levels, or "bad" cholesterol, which has been connected to an increased risk of heart disease.

Ginger is also been a home remedy to treat cough and cold. One spoonful of its juice can aid you to feel better.

So, with tons of benefits of this ingredient, let us check out how to make instant adrak achar.

Here Is The Recipe Of Adrak Ka Achar | Adrak Ka Achar Recipe

To make this, first, grate one whole ginger and add it to a bowl. Now to this, add a bit of salt, lemon juice and chopped green chillies and mix. Once the colour turns pink, refrigerate it and have it with any meal.





You can store this adrak achar for up to 20 days in your fridge.





For the full recipe, click here.