Immunity-Boosting Ginger <i>(Adrak) Barfi</i> May Work Wonders For Cough And Cold (Recipe Inside)

There's a reason why all of a sudden everyone starts adding lots of ginger to their tea and meals as soon as the winter arrives. Other that helping us keep warm, ginger is one of the best foods to boost immunity and fight that pestering cold and cough. Now, that the festive season is upon us, there's no better time to make a festive sweet that actually offers a two-pronged solution - satiate the craving of your family and protect them against seasonal illnesses.





'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing explains, "Ginger has a very important compound called 'gingerol' that offers its antibacterial and inflammatory properties. Ginger is rich in another compound called 'zingerone', which is a powerful antioxidant."





Are you worried for your family's health right now? You must try this delicious and health-giving ginger or adrak ki barfi.





Ginger is a great immunity-boosting food.

Adrak Barfi Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup ginger

1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

4-6 cardamoms

Half cup milk

1 cup sugar

Dry fruits of your choice (optional)





Method:

Step 1 - Peel the ginger and chop it into small pieces.

Step 2 - Grind the ginger along with cardamom and milk to make paste.

Step 3 - Heat ghee in a pan. Add the ginger paste and roast well till it changes colour and ghee seperates.

Step 4 - Add sugar and mix well. You can add dry fruits in this step. Add some more milk if the mixture is too dense. When the sugar is fully dissolved, turn off the gas.

Step 5 - Grease a large plate with some ghee and pour the mixture on it. With hands or with the back of a ladle, spread the mixture evenly and flatten the top.

Step 6 - Let it come down to room temperature or refrigerate for it to thicken and set. Cut into barfi-like shapes.





Believe us, you are going to love this barfi as much as you love other traditional festive sweets. Do try this recipe and enjoy all the ongoing and upcoming festivals in good health.









