In the kingdom of vegetables, potato is indeed the king of versatility. You can use potatoes in anything and even cook them any way you like. It could be baked, fried, boiled, grilled and can be used to make anything fried, in curries, gravies and whatnot. Potatoes are simply divine in every form. And the best part is that you can even have them for any meal and they will always taste delicious! So, if you also love a potato dish as much as we do, here we bring you a recipe of aloo roastie that you must try! This aloo roastie is a simple recipe to make and will be ready in 20 minutes. You can have it any time you feel hungry or when you are running out of time to make breakfast. This dish will instantly fill your growling stomach and satisfy your hunger!





In this recipe, all you need to do is grate some potato, add in some spices and cook it on a pan. If you like, you can even add some cheese to make it more mouth-watering. Plus, once you make this, you can pair it with spicy chutney or even a salad! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish!

Aloo Roastie Recipe: Here's How To Make Aloo Roastie

Grate the potatoes thickly. Then in a pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook until transparent. Add potatoes and stir to blend. Now press down firmly. Cook over low heat until potatoes are crisp and brown on the bottom. Cut through potatoes from the edge of the pan to the centre. Carefully run a spatula under the roastie and then flip it. Cook until browned. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.

Make this delicious delight in no time, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!