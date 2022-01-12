We all know that Indian street food has no bounds. Each region offers a new taste and a new variety. People make use of various ingredients in ways that we might have never heard of. And the best part is that whatever the street food might be, the taste is always immaculate. Since we are talking about street food, we surely can't go without mentioning our beloved aloo tikki! Despite this street food being mainly made in the country's northern regions, it still has fans all over the country! After all, that crispy, greasy and full of flavour fried tikki is something that we can never get enough of. The best part about this food is that you can make it in multiple ways by switching certain ingredients! To introduce you to those recipes, here we bring you five such yummy aloo tikki recipes that you can make at home!





(Also Read: Aloo Handi Chaat, Aloo Chana Chaat And More: 5 Delicious Aloo Chaat Recipes You Must Try)

Here Are 5 Aloo Tikki Recipes To Make At Home:

We all love the crunchy texture of the street-style aloo tikki, but to get that same taste at home can be challenging. So, for you to make things easy, here we bring you a fool-proof recipe with which you can bring that street style taste in your homemade aloo tikki!

This aloo and dal tikki is perfect for a late-night snack. It's also a great dish for brunch. In this dish, you would need to use parboiled chana dal and add it as a filling in the tikki. Then simply top it with chutney and masalas for that extra zing!

Crispy aloo tikki, stuffed between burger buns with chutneys, tomato, and paneer, is the epitome of decadence. That's why we keep returning to the street-side stalls to eat the delicious desi-style burger. But now, with our easy recipe, learn to make the same at home!

This aloo tikki is different from other recipes as you can add a bunch of veggies to this and mix it with masalas of your choice. You can adjust the spiciness level as per your choice. In this recipe, you can also choose to pan fry the recipe to make it less oily.

5. Chole Aloo Tikki

This Punjabi-style aloo tikki serving spells indulgence in every bite. In this recipe, the aloo tikki is first prepared, then it is topped with cooked chole, green chutney, imly chutney, and chopped onions! Doesn't it sound absolutely delicious? Try this recipe today!





Make these aloo tikki recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best!