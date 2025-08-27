If you have ever walked through the streets of Amritsar, chances are you have caught the aroma of the famous Amritsari fish fry. Crispy on the outside, soft inside, and spiced just right, it is one dish that even makes hardcore non-vegetarians pause. The best part is that you do not have to travel to Amritsar to enjoy it. You can order it from your favourite food delivery app, but traditional versions are deep fried, which does not always align with modern health goals. The good news is that you can make it at home without a deep pan full of oil. Here are simple, practical ways to enjoy this Punjabi classic without the extra oil.

How To Make Traditional Amritsari Fish Fry | Amritsari Fish Fry Recipe

Photo: Unsplash

Ingredients:

500 g of fish

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

6-8 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

2 tablespoons wheat flour or rice flour for extra crispiness

Oil

Chaat Masala

Lemon Wedges

Steps To Make Amritsari Fish Fry:

1. Prepare The Fish

Clean, rinse, and pat dry the fish pieces. Optionally, sprinkle wheat flour over the fish pieces and gently mix to coat, then rinse and pat dry again to remove strong fish odour.





2. Make The Spice Paste





Grind carom seeds, coriander seeds, and garlic into a paste using a mortar and pestle.





3. Marinate The Fish





Mix gram flour, salt, spice paste, lemon juice, turmeric, and chilli powder with the fish pieces. Let it marinate for 10–15 minutes.





4. Heat Oil For Frying

Heat sufficient oil in a deep fry pan over medium heat.





5. Fry The Fish And Serve





Deep fry the marinated fish pieces until crispy and golden brown. Drain on oil-absorbent paper. Sprinkle chaat masala over the fried fish and serve hot with lemon wedges. Check out the detailed recipe here.

Why Amritsari Fish Fry Is So Popular

Amritsari fish fry has earned its place as a Punjabi culinary icon. The magic lies in its crispy coating and the fragrant, spicy marination that balances tangy, earthy, and slightly hot flavours. Traditionally made with river fish, it has adapted over time to include any firm white fish, making it accessible for home cooks. Its popularity is not just about taste; it is a dish that carries the aroma and essence of Punjab's food culture into every bite. Understanding why it is beloved adds context and excitement when making it at home.

5 Quick Ways To Make Amritsari Fish Without Deep Frying

1. Use An Air Fryer For A Crunchy Finish

An air fryer is the easiest way to make Amritsari fish without deep frying. Place your marinated fish in the air fryer basket, brush lightly with mustard oil, and let hot air create a golden, crispy crust. You will enjoy the same crunch as the traditional fried version but with minimal oil.

2. Shallow Fry In A Heavy Pan

If you prefer stovetop cooking, shallow fry fillets using just a tablespoon or two of oil. A thick-bottomed pan ensures even heat distribution, which forms a crisp crust while keeping the fish tender. Flip gently and maintain medium-high heat for the perfect finish.

3. Bake For A Lighter Version

Baking is a hands-off option that retains the flavours of marinated fish. Line a tray, drizzle a little oil, and bake at 200°C until crisp. Turn the fish halfway through for even browning. This method keeps oil minimal while ensuring a satisfying texture.

4. Add Rice Flour Or Cornstarch To The Batter

For a signature crunch without deep frying, mix rice flour or cornstarch into the gram flour batter. Keep the coating light and evenly spread; too thick a batter will not crisp properly. This trick helps replicate the restaurant-style texture without excess oil.

5. Finish With Lemon Juice And Chaat Masala

Even without deep frying, the signature Amritsari punch is achievable. Sprinkle chaat masala and squeeze fresh lemon juice over the fish before serving. This simple step enhances flavour and replicates the tangy, spicy taste of your favourite restaurant.





Now, we understand that making Amritsari fish can seem like a task, especially if you are a newbie. But keep practising to nail the recipe! And if, by chance, it doesn't turn out the way you expect it to, just order it from your favourite food delivery app and enjoy its taste in an instant!

Nutritional Benefits Of Amritsari Fish Fry

Reducing oil does not just make this recipe lighter; it also boosts its nutritional profile. Here is an overview of the benefits of a healthier version of Amritsari fish fry (per serving, approx. 150 g of cooked fish):

Nutrient Quantity Benefit Calories 180 kcal Lower than deep-fried version, ideal for weight management Protein 22 g Supports muscle growth and repair Fat 5 g Healthy fat content, much lower than traditional frying Omega-3 Fatty Acids 1.2 g Good for heart and brain health Carbohydrates 6 g Provides energy without excess sugar Fibre 1 g Aids digestion

Tips For Choosing The Right Fish

Traditional options include river fish like rohu or katla.

Any firm white fish works well, such as cod, basa, tilapia, or haddock.

Ensure fillets are firm and fresh to maintain shape and texture during shallow frying, baking, or air frying.

What To Serve With Amritsari Fish Fry

Fresh mint chutney to balance the spices.

Lachha onions for crunch and flavour.

A chilled glass of masala chaas to keep the meal light.

For a fuller meal, pair with steamed rice, roti, or a simple salad.

4 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Fish

1. Overcrowding The Pan

Too many pieces release excess moisture, causing steaming instead of crisping. Cook in batches to ensure even cooking.

2. Too Much Batter

Excessive batter absorbs more oil, leading to a soggy coating. Apply just enough to cover the fish evenly.

3. Frying At Low Heat

Low temperatures make fish greasy. Maintain medium to medium-high heat for a tender interior and crispy exterior.

4. Skipping Resting Time

Allow marinated fish to rest for 20–30 minutes for flavours to penetrate. Skipping this step can result in uneven taste and texture.

Practical Tips, Storage, and Ingredient Hacks for Amritsari Fish Fry

How To Store And Reheat Amritsari Fish Fry

Fish is best eaten hot and fresh. Leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Reheat in an air fryer or oven for a few minutes to restore crispiness. Avoid microwaving as it makes the crust soft and fish rubbery.

How To Make Amritsari Fish Without Besan

Besan gives a nutty flavour and crispy coating. If unavailable, use a 1:1 mix of all-purpose flour and rice flour. The texture and taste will differ slightly but still offer a crisp result.

Which Oil Works Best For Amritsari Fish

Mustard oil provides a traditional sharp flavour, while refined oil is milder and creates a crisper coating. Both work; choose based on your taste preference.

Is Amritsari Fish Only Made With River Fish?

Not at all. Any firm white fish fillet works, which makes it easy to adapt to local markets and availability.

Can I freeze marinated fish?

Yes, freeze it for up to a month. Thaw before cooking for best results.

Can I make Amritsari fish vegan or plant-based?

Substitute firm tofu or paneer with similar marination and cooking methods.

How long can I store cooked fish?

Up to 2 days in the fridge. Reheat in oven or air fryer to restore crispiness.

Can I make it oil-free?

Yes, baking or air frying with a light spray of oil works best.





Enjoy the flavours of delicious Amritsari fish fry guilt-free with these practical hacks. Crisp, spicy, tangy, and easy to make at home.

