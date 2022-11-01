When we think of Amritsari food, the first thing that usually comes to mind is Amritsari kulcha, sarson da saag, makki ki roti and tandoori chicken. While these dishes are extremely delicious, Amritsari cuisine has so much more to offer! Amritsari cuisine is also known for its rich and spicy lamb curries. So, if you're someone who loves lamb, we've got you covered. Here we bring you a delicious lamb curry that you'll definitely love - it is called Amritsari magaz masala.





This Amritsari-style lamb curry is made using freshly roasted garam masalas and a rich and luscious gravy with melon seeds. It is rich, spicy and oozing with flavours. This lamb curry tastes best when paired with naan or chapati and is the perfect dish to relish during the winter season. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot! Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:





Also Read: 5 Of Our All Time-Favourite Amritsari Recipes You Should Try Today

Amritsari Magaz Masala Recipe: How To Make Amritsari Magaz Masala

To begin with the recipe, first, take 7-8 pieces of lamb brain (magaz) and boil them in water with a pinch of salt and turmeric. Allow them to cook for 5-6 minutes. Next, we need to prepare the melon and onion paste. For this, fry the melon seeds in oil. Mix them in cold water and blend in a mixer to make a thick paste. Cut 4 onions into quarters and boil them. Rinse with some cold water. Mix these onion pieces with water and 3-4 tbsp of oil and blend to make a thick onion paste.





To make the tomato mixture, add a nice dollop of desi ghee in a pan. Once heated, add half of the garlic and ginger to it. Saute for around a minute. Once it browns, add the onions. Mix well. Once the onions turn golden brown, add the tomatoes. Add a pinch of salt at this stage. Saute well. Add red chilli powder and cumin powder. Allow the tomatoes to cook until done. Next, we need to make the gravy. For the complete recipe of Amritsari magaz masala, click here.





For more Amritsari recipes, click here.





Make this Amritsari-style lamb curry at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!



