Punjabi cuisine is one of the most loved cuisines in the country; no doubt about it! The rich curries, thick creamy lassis and soft buttery parathas have had a hold on our hearts since time immemorial. Diving deeper into this north Indian state, you will find that the city of Amritsar is not far behind when it comes to enticing us foodies with a gamut of delicacies. The bold spices, the heat, the rich and creamy textures and the zing that Amritsari cuisine offers is incomparable and we will happily testify to that fact. You may have heard of the stellar Amritsari machi or the must-try Amritsar kulcha; however, the city has many more drool-worthy delicacies to offer. Pair these spicy hot Amritsari dishes with a tall tumbler of chilled lassi and you've got yourself a mighty feast every single time. Here are some of our most loved Amritsari dishes that you can easily make at home.

Here Are 7 Delectable Amritsari Dishes You Can Make At Home:

1. Amritsari Machi:

Starting off the list with one of the most iconic Amritsari dishes that never fail us - the tantalizing Amritsari machi. Soft juicy and spicy fillets of fish are dipped in a besan batter to make a crunchy and flavourful fish snack. The dish is a hit amongst all on any given day. You can easily make it home in under 30 mins with this easy recipe here.

2. Amritsari Kulcha:

Another signature Amritsari dish that can quickly elevate any breakfast or dinner spread - the Amritsari kulchas are famous for their crisp outside and soft juicy flavourful stuffed insides. The stuffing usually has potatoes, onions, coriander seeds, green chillies, ginger etc. This kulcha can be perfectly enjoyed on its own or with some piping hot black chole curry. Click here for the recipe of Amritsari Kulcha

3. Amritsari Chole:

If you are making Amritsari kulcha why not pair it with some delectable Amritsari chole right? The delicious dish has a fairly simple recipe and is made with common ingredients like black chana, red chilli, green chilli, chopped ginger-garlic, garam masala powder amongst others. You can pair it with kulcha, naan, roti or even rice for a delicious meal. Click here for the recipe.

4. Amritsari Chicken Masala:

Famous for its meat dishes, Amritsari cuisine has an array of chicken curries that you shouldn't miss, and this chicken masala is one of them. A simple chicken curry made with butter, cream, tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic and big chunks of chicken, it is sure to become your next favourite. The chicken is marinated with lemon juice and dry spices and then cooked in a creamy sweet and sour thick gravy, make it today itself, with this recipe here.





5. Amritsari Murg Makhani:

Much like its famous counterpart butter chicken, this creamy and delicious Amritsari Murg Makhani is also made with oodles of butter and cream. An easy recipe that you can cook at home with simple steps, the Murg makhani can be served for dinner parties and celebratory occasions. Loved by kids and adults alike, you can serve this dish with naan, paratha or even cooked rice. Click here for the recipe.





6. Amritsari Magaz Masala:

An extensively rich lamb brain curry, the Amritsari Magaz masala is made with pure desi ghee on every step of the recipe. Magaz is dried melon seeds and they form a major chunk of the dish too. Creamy magaz and onion-tomato puree are mixed to prepare a gravy to which small chunks of the lamb brain are added to cook. Garnish with lemon juice, Kasuri methi, coriander leaves and the curry is ready. Pair it with naan or tandoori roti. Here is the recipe for you.





7. Amritsari Paneer Bhurji:

Paneer Bhurjis are usually the go-to easy paneer recipes that we make for a quick dinner fix. The Amritsari bhurji recipe takes the simple dish a notch higher with added masalas and dried whole spices. An aromatic and scrumptious paneer dish, you can try making the Amritsari Paneer bhurji with this recipe here.

There you have it, 7 Delectable Amritsari recipes that you would love to devour on any given day. Let us know which one you are trying first, in the comments below.