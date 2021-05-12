Do you remember the hyperrealistic cake trend from 2020? Food bloggers and bakers were creating cakes shaped like household objects, and the creations were deceptively realistic. From shoes to soda cans and to bowls of soup - there isn't a single object that wasn't made into a cake as part of the trend. Natalie Sideserf is one such blogger who had hopped on to the bandwagon by creating interesting and unique hyperreal cakes. She had shared various shock-inducing cakes on her Instagram handle @sideserfcakes, including a model of her own head! Natalie recently made a Butter Chicken cake much to the delight of desi foodies. Take a look at the full video:











Shared on YouTube by Sideserf Cake Studio, the video has received over 1.9 million views till date. The realistic-looking butter chicken cake was made from scratch in the video. It started with two layers of sponge cake topped with buttercream to form the base of the cake. Next, modelling chocolate was used to create the 'Handi' container of the butter chicken. Brush strokes, edible copper paint and other designs were used to give the bowl utensil an authentic feel. For the butter chicken gravy, Natalie used a mixture of red and white food colours with strawberry sauce.

Indian foodies shared their happiness on seeing the famous baker create a cake from an Indian dish. "Me a vegetarian after seeing this: mumma I'm non veg caketarian," wrote Rituparna Gupta in the comments section. "This girl can change the whole universe in to a cake," said Jyotsna Bisht while MegaGaming wrote, "I am an Indian ...and I appreciate your hard work!"





What did you think of the unique butter chicken cake?