There is something about the weekend that gets us all excited. It's the celebratory vibe, the getting together of loved ones, lip-smacking delicacies and chit-chat sessions - all come together to make the weekend more fun and memorable. With Friday coming to an end, many of us have already started planning how to make the most of the weekend. There is no party without delicious food. And let's all agree, finger foods are the best to sneak into all those get-togethers without making any mess. So, here we bring you an easy recipe for making cheesy chicken fingers at home.





Besides being utterly delicious, this recipe is also very quick and easy to make. Keep it classic or pair it with your favourite dip, the choice is completely yours! To make this, all you need is some chicken strips, beaten eggs, breadcrumbs, oil to fry and a few seasonings. That's all! So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started with the recipe. Take a look below.

Cheesy Chicken Fingers Recipe: How To Make Cheesy Chicken Fingers

To begin with the recipe, you first need to cut the chicken breast into strips. Once done, keep aside. Now, whisk the eggs in a bowl, add 1 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp milk, and 2 tbsp water. Mix again.





Add the chicken strips to the whisked egg bowl, and set aside for a few minutes. Mix the flour, salt, cheese, pepper powder, and breadcrumbs in a large bowl.





Heat oil in a frying pan over medium flame. Shake off any excess flour and gently add the chicken pieces. Wait until the chicken pieces turn brown and crisp to perfection





Try this snack as your next evening meal and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Happy Snacking!