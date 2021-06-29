Since lockdown has awakened our inner chefs, we all have tried to cook new things. From making our favourite restaurant items to baking cakes for birthdays and anniversaries, we have made a whole range of sweet foods. And we are sure that if you have tried your hands on baking, you know how tricky it can be to get the ingredients and measurements correct. Since we all keep looking for easy dishes to make for our loved ones, we go through a lot of video recipes. So, to make your work easy and quick, we bring you these microwave cookies that you can make in under half an hour!





These microwave cookies are quick, easy and hassle-free to make. People of all ages will love these cookies, and the best part about it is that they are eggless, and you can make them with your everyday ingredients at home.

Here Is The Recipe Of Microwave Cookies | Microwave Cookies Recipe

To make these cookies, you would only need flour, milk, vinegar, butter, sugar and vanilla essence.





First, mix the flour, milk, vinegar, butter, sugar and vanilla together and form a dough-like consistency. Then make small balls out of it and place them on a baking tray. Bake these cookies in a microwave for at least 2 minutes. Keep checking if they are completely baked or not, and flip the tray to another side if necessary. After it is done, let it cool till normal room temperature and enjoy these with milk or anything of your liking.





For the full recipe of microwave cookies, click here.





Make these cookies today, and let us know how you liked them.