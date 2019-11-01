Watch: Make Oats And Coconut Anzac Cookies For Healthful Tea-Time Munching (Recipe Video)

Neha Grover | Updated: November 01, 2019 17:23 IST
Tea is not quite enjoyable unless we bite into a crunchy biscuit or cookie along with every sip of the hot rejuvenating drink. There are a slew of biscuits flying off the shelves of grocery stores to suit all kinds of tastes. However, nothing can match up to homemade cookies that are preservative-free, and can be made with fresh ingredients. You can also control the amount of sugar and butter; in short, come out with your own version of the delicacy as per your liking. To give you a head-start, we present to you a recipe of delicious cookies made with heart-healthy oats and coconut shavings that is again a nutrient-rich food.
These are Anzac cookies. For the unversed, Anzac cookies were a rage worldwide back in the day and carry their historical background forward to this day. The healthy cookies are said to be immensely popular in Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) during World War I. It is said that women folk would make these cookies in bulk and send them to their soldier husbands posted at faraway places because of the cookies' ability to keep well for a long time. The ingredients don't get spoiled fast, imparting them a long shelf life.
Ananya Banerjee, a noted chef and food vlogger, shared the recipe of this legendary delight in a video on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'. Rolled oats, desiccated coconut, brown sugar, all-purpose flour (maida) and baking soda are mixed together and doused in syrup made of butter and water. The mixture is moulded into cookies and baked till they turn golden-brown.
