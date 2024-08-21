Monsoon vibes and hot snacks are like a match made in foodie heaven, don't you think? Picture this: it's raining outside, the air is fresh, and you've got a hot cup of chai in hand. Now, add some crispy pakoras to that scene - whether it's bread pakoras, samosas, or something more adventurous, like chicken pakoras. There's just something magical about that first bite of crunchy, spicy goodness that makes everything better.





If you're getting bored with the same old snacks and want to try something that's both comforting and a little bit different, crispy chicken pakoras are where it's at! These golden-brown delights are perfect for those rainy weekends when you just want to cosy up at home or even for a tea-time treat with the family. They're the kind of snack that hits all the right notes-crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and bursting with flavour.





Now, making chicken pakoras at home might sound like a challenge, especially if you're more used to ordering in than cooking up a storm in the kitchen. But don't stress! With the right tips and tricks, you'll be whipping up these delicious pakoras like a pro in no time. From choosing the right chicken to getting that perfect crispy coating, we've got you covered every step of the way. So, let's dive into it and make your monsoon-snacking dreams come true!





Here Are 6 Easy Tips for Making the Perfect Chicken Pakoras:

1. Choosing the Chicken





Go for small chicken pieces. Boneless works great too because it helps the pakoras cook evenly and quickly.





2. The Magic of Marination





Marinate the chicken to keep those pakoras juicy. Mix in red chilli, turmeric, salt, curd, and lemon juice for that extra zing. Let the chicken soak in all those flavours.





3. Don't Forget the Egg





Adding an egg during marination helps the spices stick to the chicken, giving you perfectly seasoned pakoras with a good binding.





4. The Cornflour-Gram Flour Combo





After the chicken's been marinated for half an hour, coat it with a mix of gram flour and cornflour. The cornflour is your secret weapon for that extra crunch.





5. Add Some Kasuri Methi





Kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) is optional but totally worth it for that extra burst of flavour. Don't forget a handful of fresh coriander to take it up a notch.





6. Frying Like a Pro





Always fry your chicken pakoras on medium heat. After 5-7 minutes, take them out, press them flat, and then give them another fry on low-medium heat to ensure they're cooked through.





And there you have it—crispy, delicious chicken pakoras! Serve them up with green chutney and get ready for the ultimate monsoon snack.