There's something about the weekend that makes us ecstatic. For movie buffs, it's the perfect opportunity to watch all the latest movies they couldn't get time to watch during the week. While some prefer to visit the movie theatre and indulge in popcorn and nachos, others prefer to host movie nights at home and cook some snacks themselves. Are you planning to have a movie night this weekend? Are you wondering what snacks to treat your friends with? Don't worry, as we have got you covered with the perfect recipe: suji potato bites. Of course, you can easily find frozen potato bite packages from the market, but this one is slightly different due to the addition of suji. They are super easy to make and will serve as the ultimate snack to binge on as you enjoy your favourite movie.

What Are Suji Potato Bites?

We've all tried regular potato bites multiple times. But these ones are unique due to the addition of suji. You may be wondering why one should put suji in potato bites. Well, it's because it helps make them a lot crisper than using potatoes alone. This recipe also uses rice flour, which further adds to its crispness. It makes for an interesting recipe to give yourself a break from trying regular potato bites. Pair them with tomato ketchup or spicy chutney to fully savour their taste. It's not just movie nights; you can savour them with your evening tea and serve them as a snack at dinner parties too.

How To Make Suji Aloo Bites | Suji Aloo Bites Recipe

This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel, 'Cook With Parul.' Start by heating oil in a kadhai set on a medium flame. Add jeera, mustard seeds, sesame seeds, and ginger-garlic paste and mix well. Next, add in the water, salt, black pepper powder, and red chilli flakes. Give it a nice mix, and then add suji in batches. Keep stirring it continuously until everything is well combined. Transfer this mixture to a plate and add mashed and boiled potatoes, along with salt and chopped coriander. Add rice flour and mix well to form a smooth dough. Next, shape the dough into a log-like shape and cut it into small pieces. Transfer them to a plastic container and freeze them for an hour or so. Heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry them until they turn golden brown in colour. Serve hot and enjoy!

So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious suji aloo bites and let us know how you like their taste in the comments below. Happy weekend, everyone!