Sometimes when you get bored of your daily routine and food, all you want to do is relish a new taste. However, cooking something new can often be a task. You might not be familiar with some ingredients, or the recipe can take a lot of time to cook. So, when that happens, we usually resort to our routine snack recipes. But if you are still willing to experiment and try out something new, then we have just the dish you need. Here we bring you a recipe for doodhi vadi! Doodhi, popularly known as lauki, is a local vegetable that is mostly eaten during the summer months. This vegetable is also known to be a bit bland, and that's why many of us don't like to have it. Despite that, if you know how to experiment with masalas, then even the most boring vegetable tastes delicious! Same is the case with this doodhi vada. It's crunchy and spells indulgent in every bite. It is one of those recipes that you can quickly make when hunger strikes at odd hours.





This recipe is made by food blogger 'Cook with Parul.' She makes use of everyday ingredients so you won't require anything extra to make this crunchy goodness. Once you make this, you can also pair it with your evening tea and enjoy. Find the full recipe below:

Doodhi Vada Recipe: Here's How To Make Doodhi Vada

First, in a bowl, add besan, salt, red chilli powder and haldi. Mix this with some water and make a flowy batter. Then grate a lauki and cook it with crushed ginger, garlic and green chillies. Once it slightly turns soft, add the besan mix to the pan. Once it thickens, add crushed peanuts and take this mix out on a greased thali. Then when it settles, cut small squares from it and deep fry the pieces! Allow it to be crisp and golden, and then serve.





Watch the full recipe of Doodhi vadi here:

















Try it out yourself and let us know how you liked its taste!