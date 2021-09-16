A plate of juicy chicken dish can make any non-vegetarian drool. Isn't it? Infact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that chicken the most popular meat among non-vegetarians across the globe. Since chicken originally has a bland taste, it is essential to add the right mixture of spices and marinate it. A simple process of marination with the correct spices can upgrade any chicken dish! So if you also want to indulge in a unique flavour of chicken, here we bring you a recipe of delicious haryali murgh, otherwise known as haryali chicken!





(Also Read: Slurp Alert! This Teekha Murgh Recipe Is Every Spice-Lover's Dream-Come-True (Recipe Video)





This haryali chicken tikka is made with a pool of masalas. The chicken pieces are first marinated in a paste of leafy vegetables for an extra kick in the flavour! This dish is best paired with spicy green chutney, rumali roti and of course lacchedar pyaaz. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for mouth-watering haryali murgh.

Here Is The Recipe Of Haryali Murgh | Haryali Murgh Recipe

To make this dish, first grind coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies and gram together. Next, prick the chicken and mix in the yoghurt with onion, garlic, ginger, and ground paste. Add the salt, coriander powder, black pepper and garam masala. Leave marinated for 3-4 hours. Heat the oil in a broad-based pan and add the chicken mixture-stir-fry over high heat. Lower the heat and cook till the chicken is tender and the fat separates. If the chicken cooks before the fat is separated, lift the pieces and keep aside and cook the rest of the mixture till the fat separates.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: Make Punjabi Bhatti Ka Murgh (Chicken) At Home; Watch Recipe Video)





For the full recipe of Haryali chicken, click here.





Make this delicious chicken recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it in the comments below.