Slurp Alert! This Teekha Murgh Recipe Is Every Spice-Lover's Dream-Come-True (Recipe Video)

If you are anything like us, then a bowl of chicken curry is enough to make you smile. Our love for chicken knows no bound. It won't be an exaggeration to say that chicken is probably the most popular meats among every non-veg eater. Easily accessible at any part of the world, it is easy to make and versatile to the core. From a light and healthy chicken soup or chicken salad to a rich and lavish chicken biryani, a few chunks of chicken can be whipped up into any dish of your choice. In fact, a delicious chicken dish always works as show-stealer on any dinner table. Hence, we are in constant search for delicious chicken dishes to put together a great meal anytime of the day.





Keeping that in mind, we found this delicious teekha murgh recipe that gives the regular chicken curry a hot and spicy makeover. Have it with roti or paratha, teekha murgh helps you put together a great meal in just a few minutes.





Also Read: Watch: This Chicken Pickle Is Every Spice-Lover's Dream Come True (Video Inside)

Pair this dish with roti and enjoy a delicious meal.

Photo Credit: NDTV Food





How To Make Teekha Murgh | Teekha Murgh Recipe:

For this particular recipe, we need boneless chicken chunks, onion, tomato, tomato paste, curry leaves, dry mint leaves, red chilli powder, cumin powder, kalonji, saunf, black pepper, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste, salt and oil. Let's find out the recipe:





Step 1. Heat oil in a kadhai and add curry leaves to it. Let it cool and crush.





Step 2. Add kalonji, saunf, onion, tomato, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste and cook till the tomatoes turn soft.





Step 3. Add chicken to the mix and cook for some time.





Step 4. Add tomato paste, salt, black pepper powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder. Mix everything together and close the lid for 15 minutes.





Promoted

Step 5. Add curry leaves, dry mint leaves and serve.





Find the complete recipe video in the header.







