Indian Cooking Tips: Make Punjabi Bhatti Ka Murgh (Chicken) At Home; Watch Recipe Video

Punjabi bhatti ka murgh is a juicy, succulent dish.

Highlights Bhatti ka murgh is an authentic Punjabi chicken dish.

This grilled chicken has a distinct smoky flavour.

Watch this easy recipe video to make bhatti ka murgh at home.

Punjabis' love for chicken is never-ending. Chicken is cooked in various forms and included in a typical Punjabi spread for lunch or dinner or even snacking. Bhatti ka murgh is an authentic Punjabi chicken dish that is fondly eaten as snack. It is also a popular menu item in dhabas across north India. It is made with chicken legs cooked in an assortment of different flavours that turns out to be a juicy and succulent eat. This grilled chicken has a distinct smoky flavour, just like tandoori chicken, making it perfect to serve at those barbeque nights you love to host. You can serve this at birthdays, potlucks, kitty parties or any other time when you have guests over.





Your just have to marinate chicken in advance and grill it when it's time to serve. It's an easy chicken recipe that you must try at home. Chicken is marinated in mint chutney, curd and a whole lot of spices like ginger garlic paste, mace powder, vinegar, kasoori methi, green chilli, green cardamom powder, clove powder, cumin powder, anardana powder, cinnamon powder, black pepper powder, black cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and coriander powder.





With all these different spices, you can imagine how flavourful this grilled chicken dish must be. It is best to drizzle some lemon juice on it and pair it with mint chutney and onions. This recipe video on NDTV Food YouTube channel shows how to make Bhatti ka murgh in few simple steps.

Watch the recipe video of Punjabi-style Bhatti ka murgh -

