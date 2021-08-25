You must have heard that it's good to have a plate of warm Gulab Jamun when you have cold. While we don't know if this is true, we will happily use this excuse to gorge on some extra hot fluffy Gulab Jamuns this monsoon. If the nippy weather and gloomy clouds have left you feeling dull, what better way to light up your mood than with this forever favourite mithai. But wait, doesn't making Gulab Jammun require a long list of ingredients and a tedious process? Well not anymore! Because turns out, you can make this soft fluffy Gulab Jamun recipe with the most basic ingredient found in all households - Bread Gulab Jamun.





Bread Gulab Jamun is the easy take on your favourite classic Gulab Jamun and is so good that you won't be able to tell the store-bought and the homemade one apart. This sugar syrup laden pillow of sweet dough that you can serve hot or cold according to your preference is the perfect quick fix to all your sudden sweet cravings. Bread Gulab Jamun is made by making a soft and creamy dough with bread crumbs and malai, fry it in ghee for the rich flavour and dip in the sweet aromatic cardamom sugar syrup and enjoy! Well, what are you waiting for? Try making this easy recipe right now, read more about it here.

Gulab Jamun is a much loved Indian mithai

How To Make Homemade Bread Gulab Jamun l Homemade Bread Gulab Jamun Recipe:

In a bowl get freshly made bread crumbs, add malai, milk powder and milk to it one after the other. Mash and make a soft dough. Form small dough balls and fry in ghee. Now dip these in the sugar syrup and serve steaming hot or put it in the freezer to enjoy it cold. For the step-by-step recipe, click here.





There you have it, a classic dessert that can now be made in a matter of minutes all from the comfort of your own kitchen. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.