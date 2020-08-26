Video Of <i>Gulab Jamun</i> Pancakes Goes Viral And Netizens Are Seriously Impressed

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: August 26, 2020 17:10 IST
There is no dearth of foodie innovations on the internet. Netizens often mix and match a number of cuisines and ingredients, creating dishes of their own. From bizarre ones such as ice cream dosa to the good ones like Dalgona coffee - there is options galore. One such recipe that recently caught our attention was by a food blogger, who made pancakes with a readymade Gulab Jamun mixture and paired it with a sweet chashni instead of drizzling it with maple syrup. Take a look at the viral video:
Gulab Jaman Pancakes ???? pic.twitter.com/GBuFoVYL1r
— manwinder (@manwinder98) August 25, 2020
The video by Shreya's Kitchen soon made its way to Twitter where it received 122k views, and counting. Thousands of users commented on the video sharing their thoughts about the recipe. What she basically did was that she created a pancake batter from the readymade Gulab Jamunmix, making pancakes with it by shallow-frying. The chashni or sweet syrup was made with sugar, water, cardamom powder and rose water. So, pancakes with maple syrup became Gulab Jamun pancakes with chashni.
While some felt it was a recreation of the Indian dessert Malpua, others were truly impressed by the unique creation. Hollywood actor-producer Mindy Kaling too retweeted the video from her handle. Take a look at some of the reactions by netizens:
Ok my friend I don't know how this works but I nominate you for a Nobel prize. Who's seconding ? (Slow Clap) #Genius
— Pooja Desai (@MsPoojaDesai) August 26, 2020
This may be the first tweet I have ever bookmarked.
— Justin Famous (@Boston_Brewin) August 26, 2020
I really wish I didn't know this existed, because now eating this is my new life‘s mission.
— rebbareb (@beccabalicious) August 26, 2020
Isn't this more like a Malpua. Why call it a different name?
— Selenium Glow (@Selenium_Glow) August 26, 2020
O.M.G. I need this now.
— Nina #WearAMask ???????? (@Ladi_Nina) August 26, 2020
How do you not get a sugar coma? I can only eat half a gulab jaman.
— Javaughn (@Javaughn11) August 26, 2020
Whether you hate it or love it, there's no denying the fact that it is surely a delightfully innovative way to use a simple readymade Gulab Jamun mix. Would you try making Gulab Jamun into pancakes or would you prefer it the traditional way? Tell us in the comments below!
