  Video Of Gulab Jamun Pancakes Goes Viral And Netizens Are Seriously Impressed

Video Of Gulab Jamun Pancakes Goes Viral And Netizens Are Seriously Impressed

A food blogger made pancakes with a readymade Gulab Jamun mixture and paired it with a sweet chashni instead of drizzling it with maple syrup.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: August 26, 2020 17:10 IST

Video Of <i>Gulab Jamun</i> Pancakes Goes Viral And Netizens Are Seriously Impressed

Gulab Jamun readymade mix was used to create a new pancake dish.

  • A video of Gulab Jamun pancakes went viral on Twitter
  • The blogger made pancakes with Gulab Jamun mix and chashni
  • The recipe impressed netizens and becam an internet sensation

There is no dearth of foodie innovations on the internet. Netizens often mix and match a number of cuisines and ingredients, creating dishes of their own. From bizarre ones such as ice cream dosa to the good ones like Dalgona coffee - there is options galore. One such recipe that recently caught our attention was by a food blogger, who made pancakes with a readymade Gulab Jamun mixture and paired it with a sweet chashni instead of drizzling it with maple syrup. Take a look at the viral video:

The video by Shreya's Kitchen soon made its way to Twitter where it received 122k views, and counting. Thousands of users commented on the video sharing their thoughts about the recipe. What she basically did was that she created a pancake batter from the readymade Gulab Jamunmix, making pancakes with it by shallow-frying. The chashni or sweet syrup was made with sugar, water, cardamom powder and rose water. So, pancakes with maple syrup became Gulab Jamun pancakes with chashni.

While some felt it was a recreation of the Indian dessert Malpua, others were truly impressed by the unique creation. Hollywood actor-producer Mindy Kaling too retweeted the video from her handle. Take a look at some of the reactions by netizens:

Whether you hate it or love it, there's no denying the fact that it is surely a delightfully innovative way to use a simple readymade Gulab Jamun mix. Would you try making Gulab Jamun into pancakes or would you prefer it the traditional way? Tell us in the comments below!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

