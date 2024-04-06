Tutti frutti, those colourful, sweet, and tangy gems that elevate our desserts, can now be made right at home using an unlikely hero: watermelon peel. Yes, you read that right! This overlooked part of the beloved summer fruit can be magically transformed into a delightful treat. Not only does this reduce food waste, but it also adds a unique twist to your culinary adventures. Let's dive into the world of homemade tutti frutti and discover the wonders of watermelon peel!

What is Watermelon Peel Good For? Health Benefits You Should Know:

Watermelon peel, often discarded, is actually a treasure trove of nutrients. It contains citrulline, a compound known to have antioxidant properties and may promote heart health. Additionally, it is rich in vitamins A, B6, C, and potassium, making it beneficial for skin health and hydration. Utilizing watermelon peel in recipes reduces waste and adds a nutritional boost to your dishes.

Making tutti frutti is one of the delicious and interesting ways to use watermelon peel. The recipe was shared on the Instagram handle 'cookwithnaisha,' and the video has gone viral with over a million views.

How To Make Tutti Frutti With Watermelon Peel | Homemade Tutti Frutti Recipe:

To make homemade tutti frutti, start by chopping 2 cups of watermelon rind and boiling them for 10 minutes. Prepare a sugar syrup with 1.5 cups of sugar and 2 cups of water, boiling for 20-25 minutes. After cooling, add vanilla essence or your preferred flavouring. Divide the syrup into 4 parts and add the natural food colouring of your choice. Allow it to set in the fridge overnight. The next day, strain the pieces and dry them for a day under sunlight or a fan. Voila! Your homemade tutti frutti is ready to elevate your desserts.

What You Can Do With Watermelon Skin? Other Uses of Watermelon Peel:

Beyond making tutti frutti, watermelon peel can be utilized in various ways.

It can be pickled to create tangy and crunchy bites, perfect for adding to salads or serving as a side dish. It can be blended into smoothies or juices to add a refreshing twist. Watermelon peel can also be used as a natural scrub for exfoliating the skin, thanks to its hydrating properties.

With creativity and resourcefulness, watermelon peel proves to be a versatile ingredient that not only reduces waste but also adds flavour and nutrition to your meals and skincare routine.