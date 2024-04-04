Imagine this: You've just purchased a large, vibrant green watermelon in the morning, eagerly anticipating the evening when you'll indulge in its sweet, refreshing taste. With careful precision, you cut the big melon just to discover the irresistible juicy, red flesh that it was hiding beneath its green exterior. However, once you've savoured the fruit, you're left with sizable pieces of its rind. More often than not, we throw the watermelon peel away because we love the red, juicy part of the fruit. But what if we told you that instead of throwing it away, you can utilise it in your diet? Yes, that's right! Watermelon rind can be used in some excellent recipes. Wondering how to make the most of your watermelon? Fear not! We've curated a list of five easy ways to use watermelon rinds at home!





Make a nutritious curry using watermelon rind.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Utilise Watermelon Skin/Rind/Peel:

1. Watermelon Rind Curry

Watermelon leftovers can easily be used to make an easy and delicious curry. In fact, it is a popular summer curry in many Indian households. To make watermelon rind curry:

Remove the green skin from the peel and chop the white part of the rind.

Cook this rind with spices like turmeric, garam masala, chilli powder, and cumin. Serve it with roti or rice! Find the full recipe here.

2. Watermelon Rind Raita

Tasty and refreshing, the watermelon rind makes for an amazing raita in summer. All you have to do is:

Grate or chop the rind and add it to a yogurt mixture made with whisked curd and spices.

Top it with mint and coriander leaves and chill in the refrigerator. This raita can be served as a cooling side dish to spicy dishes like biryani, pulao, or even kebabs.

3. Watermelon Rind Chutney

Prepare a tantalising chutney with watermelon rind and serve it alongside your wholesome dal-chawal. All you have to do is:

Chop the rind into small pieces and cook it in spices, vinegar, sugar, and tamarind paste. Make sure it thickens into a chutney-like consistency, and serve alongside pakoras, samosas, or even sandwiches!

Watermelon chutney is made using simple ingredients.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Watermelon Pickle

It may seem like a usual pickle option, but watermelon rind makes for an amazing fermentation ingredient. It is a simple, refreshing summertime snack that leaves nothing to waste. To make watermelon rind pickle:

Remove the green part from the rind and chop the rest into 1-inch cubes.

Combine spices - salt, ginger, water, sugar, and apple cider vinegar.

Add watermelon rind and let the mixture cool down before transferring everything to a jar.

Chill it overnight and consume it fresh!

5. Watermelon Rind Dal

Give your regular dal a summer twist by adding watermelon rind to it. Not only will the rind enhance its flavour and nutritional value but also make it a bit sweet and hearty. To make watermelon rind dal:

Chop the rind and pressure cook it with lentils.

Make a masala using tomatoes, spices, and hing.

Add the cooked lentils in it, and serve hot!

Do you know any other way to use watermelon rind in your recipes? Let us know in the comments below!