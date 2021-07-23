When it comes to snacks, Gujarati food surpasses our lists without a doubt. From the crunchy fafda and khakra to the juicy dhokla and the flavourful dabeli - just the mention of these dishes gets us slurping. The cuisine is a beautiful blend of sweet and savoury flavours that leave a strong impression on our palate and mind. If you are a Gujarati food fan, you know that just a plain simple dhokla would be enough to do justice to the delectable cuisine. But did you know that there is actually a second famous dhokla, which is white in colour - Idra.





Idra/Idada or khatta dhokla is a thin fluffy sheet of sweet and tangy deliciousness. It is enjoyed in the same way as a dhokla; the only difference is in the ingredients used. Like its steamed South Indian cousin 'idli', the idra batter is made of rice, dal and puffed rice. But don't you worry! Just because it has more ingredients, doesn't mean it's more difficult to make. The process of making idra is actually quite simple and the secret to the fluffiness lies in the overnight fermentation.

Gujarati dishes are the perfect combination of sweet and savoury flavours together

This lip-smacking Gujarati dish is sure to be a hit among your friends and family. We won't leave you craving just like that! Here is the recipe so that you can cook and see for yourself how easy and satisfying it is.

How to Make Gujarati Idra | Gujarati Idra Recipe:

Soak the rice, dal, puffed rice, and fenugreek seed for 5-6 hours and make a smooth paste, let this ferment overnight.





Next morning, mix the paste with salt, fruit salt, ginger chilli and let it steam for 20 mins. Once done, let it cool, pour tadka on top and serve hot with chutney of your choice. For the detailed step-by-step recipe, click here.





There you have it, the soft and simple idra is ready, let us know how you like this recipe in the comments below.