Dhokla is one of the most popular Gujarati snacks and there's no denying to it. You will find dhokla everywhere in Gujarat. Along with it, of course, come the other popular dishes like khandvi, thepla, fafda and more. Over the years, these snacks have been a part of our food habit. Whether it is for breakfast or with your evening tea - Gujarati farsan makes a popular choice across India. But if you thought the list of Gujarati snacks restricts to dhokla, fafda, khakda et al, then you are in for a surprise. We found an easy Gujarati snack that can be made at home in just 30 minutes.





As adorable as the name panki sounds, this food item is oh-so-yummy and easy to make. Panki can simply be described as a rice batter steamed in banana leaves. Even though this may sound simple, we guarantee you that the uncomplicated flavour of this dish will leave you spellbound. So without waiting any further, let us take a look at the recipe of Gujarati Panki.

How To Make Gujarati Panki | Gujarati Panki Recipe:

To make this dish, you would need curd, rice flour, hing, cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, turmeric powder, ghee and banana leaf.





Firstly in a bowl, add rice flour, curd and some water. Mix it well to form a smooth paste. Then add all the other ingredients to this bowl and mix till all the flavours combine.





Open banana leaf from one side and grease it properly. Next, add your batter into it and bake it on a pan on medium to low heat. When the leaf turns a little bit brown, then take it off the gas and enjoy your panki.





