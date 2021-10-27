There are many quick and easy recipes that we make for breakfast. Whether you make the widely popular upma, poha, sandwiches or even oats, there is no end to the breakfast recipes list. But the one thing among these dishes that most of us have our hearts set on is the crispy paratha. You can add any mix of vegetables or spices in the middle of the wheat-based dough and fry it on a tawa; a yummy paratha will be ready in no time. And when served with a dollop of butter or ghee and achar, it's a recipe for ultimate indulgence! But sometimes, having a stuffed paratha in the morning can make us feel heavy and bloated throughout the day. So, if you want to make your parathas much lighter and healthier, today, we bring you a mouth-watering and nutritious recipe of jowar paratha!

Jowar, also known as sorghum, is considered one of the healthiest ingredients that one can have. This grain is known to have many health benefits as well. Check them below:

Jowar Health Benefits

1. Keeps You Full For A Longer Time

Fibre takes the longest time to digest, which helps you feel fuller for an extended period of time. This keeps you from gorging on other unhealthy meals, allowing you to save a lot of calories.

2. Rich In Protein

Protein aids in the development of muscles, cell regeneration, and the feeling of being full, all of which can aid in weight loss. If you want to lose weight, substitute jowar for wheat in your diet and watch your health and weight improve.

3. Gluten Free

Jowar is also known to be an excellent wheat substitute for those who have gluten sensitivity, gluten allergy, or have been diagnosed with celiac disease.

4. Rich In Vitamins And Minerals

Essential vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals abound in jowar. Calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, and cell-building B vitamins are all abundant in this food.

5. Good For Diabetics

The low glycemic index of jowar makes it a good ingredient for diabetics to include it more frequently in their daily diet. This grain has a high fibre and protein content, making it an ideal diabetic option.





With so many benefits to this ingredient, let us see how to make jowar paratha.

How To Make Jowar Paratha | Jowar Paratha Recipe

To make this recipe, first combine jowar flour, ragi flour, soya flour and spices. Knead a dough from this. Divide the dough into equal parts and roll out each portion in a circular motion. Now heat a non-stick griddle and cook each portion one after another in little oil until golden brown. Serve hot.





For the full recipe of jowar paratha, click here.





Make this nutritious paratha for breakfast, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!