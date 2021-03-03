Try this fruity and flavourful Berry Kanji for a unique twist to your favourite drink.

Winters are a thing of the past as spring season has begun to bloom in full fervour. The beautiful flowers, windy weather, and bright sunshine are hinting at the hot, summery days to come. With the season change come a range of delightful recipes made with ingredients available during this time. One such yummy recipe is the desi drink Kanji. The tangy mix of spices and flavours is a must-have in the spring season, especially on the festival of colours - Holi. Traditionally, Kanji is made with carrots, which are left to ferment for some time to get a unique pungent flavour. However, we have found a delicious Berry Kanji recipe - a fruity twist to the traditional drink - for you to try this spring season!





The sweet and refreshing berry finds itself being used in a number of recipes, whether it's a cheesecake or some smoothies. This Berry Kanji is a wonderful and tasty fusion drink which brings together the best of both worlds. The easy recipe only requires a couple of ingredients that are easily available in the Indian kitchen. Further, you can use any kind of berry for this Kanji recipe - be it blueberries, blackberries, cranberries or even strawberries!





Berry Kanji: You can use any kind of berries for making Berry Kanji.



How To Make Berry Kanji | Easy Berry Kanji Recipe

Take 50 grams of any frozen berry in a blender. Coarsely blend it to break it apart. Now add powdered spices such as ajwain, black salt, chaat masala and salt. Use small amounts of water to slightly dilute the mixture. You can also create a smoky flavour for the Kanji with the help of whole spices and charcoal pieces. Serve the Kanji chilled with ice cubes, garnished with lemon sprigs and a lemon wedge.





Click here for the full recipe of Berry Kanji.







