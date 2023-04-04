Digestive health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. When we suffer from gut issues, our system is weakened and our ability to absorb nutrients can get compromised. This is why it is necessary to pay attention to ensuring healthy digestion. There are many steps we can take for the same. Choosing the right veggies and fruits, eating them at the right time, and cutting out processed foods - all of this contributes to our digestive health. You may also have heard about several drinks and concoctions that can help in this regard. One such example is kanji, a probiotic drink that you can easily make yourself. Check out the recipe below.

Also Read: Say Goodbye to Indigestion: Make Your Own Hing Ajwain Water For A Happy Tummy

How To Make Kanji At Home? Digestion-Friendly Kanji Recipe By Lovneet Batra

Kanji is generally believed to have originated in North India. This drink is a fermented one, which is why it is covered and stored for a few days before consumption. Thankfully, this concoction is a very simple one to prepare at home.

What you need:

1 tbsp mustard seeds (coarsely grounded)

4-5 black carrots (peeled and chopped)

1 beetroot (peeled and chopped)

6-7 cups filtered water

1 tbsp salt (or to taste)

How to prepare:

Mix all the ingredients in a jar and later cover it with a lid. Place the jar in a sunny spot for at least one week. Stir the mixture daily with a wooden spoon. After around 7 days, taste the kanji and see if it has developed a tangy flavour. If yes, it implies that the drink is fermented. Strain the kanji and refrigerate it.

Also Read: Overeating? Here's How To Improve Digestion And Keep Bloating At Bay

Is Kanji Good For Digestion? How This Drink Boosts Gut Health And Immunity:

Each of the ingredients of kanji enhances the working of different systems of the body, including the digestive one. Here's why you should try this drink:





Mustard seeds:

Rich in fibre, these simple seeds can help regulate bowel movements and prevent indigestion. Mustard seeds contain vitamin E, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help strengthen immunity.





Black Carrot:

This ingredient is also loaded with fibre, which helps prevents constipation and similar digestive issues. The anthocyanins present in these carrots are good for your eyes and have anti-inflammatory properties.





Beetroot:

Beetroots are another high-fibre veggie. This ingredient has a range of benefits, from aiding weight loss to managing blood pressure. Beetroots are also rich in vitamin C as well as minerals like iron, potassium and manganese.





Also Read: Feeling Tired All The Time? These 5 Drinks May Help

Now you understand that kanji has a range of benefits beyond gut health. If you're facing digestive problems, don't rely on any store-bought or processed remedies. Simply consider adding this nutritious drink to your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.