There is no denying the fact that South Indian cuisine is full of lip-smacking delicacies. Whether it's Hyderabadi-style biryani, Madurai Dosa or Kerala-style ghee roast recipes, this cuisine never ceases to amaze us with its versatility. There is a myriad of recipes to enjoy; one of them is Kerala-style mutton roast. In this recipe, mutton chunks are roasted in a delicious blend of masalas that makes it slightly spicy in flavour. Yes, you heard us! This mutton roast is one delectable surprise you wouldn't want to miss!





Also Read: 5 Delicious Mutton Recipes Ready In Under 30 Minutes





Besides being delicious in taste, this recipe is easy-to-prepare and is also a hit across people of all age-groups. Like all other South Indian-style recipes, this recipe also makes use of coconut , curry leaves and more. In addition, you would also need a plateful of steamed rice or a classic dosa to pair up with this delectable recipe. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make it. Take a look below.

Kerala-Style Mutton Roast Recipe: How To Make Kerala-Style Mutton Roast

This recipe is similar to how we prepare Kerala chicken roast. If you haven't tried it yet, click here. To start with the recipe, you first need to marinate the mutton chunks.





Once done, cut the onion into very thin slices and deep fry until golden and crisp. Take them out and keep them aside. Now, fry the mutton pieces in the same oil. Keep stirring to avoid burning.





Heat the oil in another pan, add slit green chillies and curry leaves. Sauté for a minute or so. Ps: you can also use the same oil in which you roasted the mutton pieces, this will give a more enhanced flavour.





For the complete recipe, click here.





If you love having mutton, click here for some of our best recipes.





Try this out and let us know how it turned out in the comments below. For more such recipes, stay tuned!