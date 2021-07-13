If you are looking to make a quick meal that is fulfilling and delicious, you know that khichdi works. Many of us eat this simple combination of dal and rice when we don't feel like cooking something elaborate but did you know that a khichdi is also full of nutrition that may benefit our health in numerous ways? Whether it is tadka khichdi or filled with vegetables, a bowl of this steaming goodness topped with dahi, chutney and papad is always satisfying to eat. But the same taste may get boring, so to give your regular khichdi a new flavour, we bring you a recipe of a Rajasthani gatte ki khichdi that is comforting and oh-so-yummy!





If you are new to living alone or just want to make something hassle-free, then gatte ke khichdi will surely become your number one meal to gorge on. The balance of spices with rice and crunchy gatte is what makes this dish unique. Enjoy it with crispy papad or with dahi, and it will taste yummy in both ways!

Gatte ke khichdi will surely become your number one meal to gorge on

Here Is The Recipe Of Gatte Ke Khichdi | Gatte Ke Khichdi Recipe

First, to make the gatte, in a bowl, add besan, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt to taste; mix these well and form a dough by adding some water. When the dough is firm, roll it out and boil them for 20 minutes. Once done, form small gatte pieces and fry them.





Then for the khichdi, throw in your hard spices in a pan fry and fry them with onion on low flame till soft. Then add your cooked rice. Mix these well and add all the spices with salt. Let it cook on a medium flame for five minutes. Now, from the top, throw in your fried gatte and mix till everything combines. Once done, serve it in a bowl and garnish it with coriander leaves.





For the full recipe of gatte ki khichdi, click here.





Make this dish at your home, and let us know how you liked it.



